Diwali Pollution: 24 Rajasthan Cities Struggle to Breathe Post-Diwali, Bhiwadi Most Polluted

Air Quality Index: Jaipur. The air quality in Jaipur has suddenly become polluted after Diwali and Govardhan Puja. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has increased rapidly due to the smoke from fireworks and dust. The air quality reached the 'poor' category between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Jaipur's average AQI was recorded at 251, which is significantly higher than the normal level. Experts say this situation is dangerous for health and can be particularly harmful to children, the elderly, and asthma patients.