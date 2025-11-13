Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

Shorts

Epaper

Jaipur

Dumper's Havoc Again in Jaipur, Hits Motorcyclists, One Dies on the Spot

The menace of dumpers has once again been witnessed in the Harmada police station area of the capital Jaipur. On Thursday, a dumper hit two youths on a motorcycle at the Todi Morh tri-junction on the Jaipur-Sikar highway. One youth died on the spot in the accident.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Image: Patrika

Jaipur. The menace of dumpers has once again been witnessed in the Harmada police station area of the capital Jaipur. On Thursday, a dumper hit two youths on a motorcycle at the Todi Mod intersection on the Jaipur-Sikar highway.

One youth died on the spot in the accident, while the other youth was critically injured. CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced, in which the motorcyclists are seen crossing the road, when a dumper hits them.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sonu (30), a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The injured youth has been identified as Gaurishankar (29), a resident of Barwada Samod. Both were working on installing solar plants and were coming from Chomu to Jaipur on a motorcycle on Thursday morning.

Dumper's tyre passed over the youth's head

According to information, when both reached near Todi Mod intersection at 10:45 am, a dumper coming from the front hit the motorcycle. Due to the collision, Gaurishankar, who was riding pillion, fell on the roadside, while Sonu was dragged along with the motorcycle under the dumper. The accident was so severe that the dumper's tyre passed over Sonu's head. He died on the spot.

Driver absconded, dumper seized

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital with the help of an ambulance and kept the body in the mortuary of Kanwatia Hospital. The dumper driver fled the spot after the accident. The police have seized the dumper and started searching for the driver.

