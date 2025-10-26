Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sikar

Khatu Shyam’s Birthday Approaches, Darshan and Other Rules Changed

In anticipation of the immense crowd of devotees, local police and administration have begun finalising arrangements for security, traffic, and essential facilities.

2 min read
Google source verification

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

Khatu Shyam Mandir

Khatu Shyam (Image: Patrika)

Khatu Nagri has been adorned like a bride to mark the occasion of Baba Shyam's incarnation day (birth anniversary). This year, the annual birth anniversary fair of Khatu Naresh, the 'Har Ke Sahare', will be celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm on November 1. Millions of Shyam devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to arrive at Khatudham to offer their presence on this holy occasion. In view of the immense crowd of devotees, the local police and administration have begun finalising arrangements for security, traffic, and essential facilities.

Strict Security Arrangements: Drone Surveillance, Ban on Fireworks

Regarding the fair preparations, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Bothra and Station House Officer Pawan Choubey held an important meeting with the Vyapar Mandal, private bus union, dharamshalas, and hotel operators on Saturday evening. Keeping security paramount, two state-of-the-art drone cameras will be used this time to monitor the entire fair area. These drones will keep a close watch on the entire area and the main surrounding routes. DSP Bothra gave clear instructions that fireworks and crackers will be completely banned during the fair. No person or establishment will be allowed to burst crackers from the roof of any dharamshala, hotel, or guest house.

1200 Police Personnel to Manage the Situation

Extensive deployment of police force is being made to ensure the safety and order of the devotees. The police department has requested senior officials to deploy a total of 1200 police personnel, including an Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy SPs, Police Inspectors, Head Constables, Women Constables, and 70 traffic police personnel. In addition, 500 Home Guards and 1000 private security guards will also be on duty. The entire fair complex will be under CCTV camera surveillance. Strict instructions have also been given to dharamshala and hotel operators to install cameras in their premises and to mandatorily record the identity cards (IDs) of incoming devotees.

Special Traffic and Parking Plan: Reengus-Khatu Route Declared 'No-Vehicle Zone'

To control crowds and ensure smooth traffic, the administration has implemented a detailed traffic plan. The Reengus-Khatu route has been declared a 'No-Vehicle Zone' from October 31 to November 1. This means that the entry of vehicles belonging to devotees will be completely prohibited on this route. Devotees will have to park their vehicles at designated parking lots and reach the fair venue only by walking or using public transport.

Light vehicles: Will be parked directly in the 52 Bigha parking area via Shahpura from NH-52. Roadways and private buses: Will reach their designated bus stands from the Mandha Road and depart from there. If the traffic pressure increases, buses may be diverted via the Aloda-Govti route. Mandha Road: Other vehicles will be parked at the Sanwalpura government parking lot.
Separate teams will manage parking, entry, and exit points to ensure smooth traffic management. Special assistance booths are also being set up to help women, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals.

Focus on Sanitation and Facilities

Special instructions have been given to the Municipality to ensure cleanliness in the fair area. The DSP has asked for immediate arrangements for cleaning drains, drainage of dirty water, and pesticide spraying. Sufficient clean toilets, drinking water, and urination facilities will be arranged for the devotees. Municipal sanitation workers will be deployed on duty 24 hours a day on rotation. Mobile units from the medical department, fire brigade, and disaster management teams will also be active, for which a central control room will be established in the Khatu Dham area.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 12:24 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Khatu Shyam’s Birthday Approaches, Darshan and Other Rules Changed

Big News

View All

Sikar

Rajasthan

Trending

Khatu Shyam Ji: Temple Gates to Remain Closed for 20 Hours, Devotees Unable to Offer Darshan

Sikar

IMD Orange Alert: Hailstorm and Heavy Rain Predicted in Rajasthan within 24 Hours

Sikar

Khatushyamji Temple Gates to Remain Closed for Two Days

Sikar Khatushyamji Mandir
News Bulletin

Land Acquisition Notice Issued Amidst Protest for New Rajasthan Rail Line

हेड हार्डेंड रेल के लिए नई मिल को मंजूरी Photo: Meta AI Generated
Sikar

Khatu Shyam Temple: No darshan of Baba Shyam for 2 days, temple administration shares reason

Khatu Shyam Mandir
Sikar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.