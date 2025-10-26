Khatu Shyam’s Birthday Approaches, Darshan and Other Rules Changed

Khatu Shyam (Image: Patrika)
Khatu Nagri has been adorned like a bride to mark the occasion of Baba Shyam's incarnation day (birth anniversary). This year, the annual birth anniversary fair of Khatu Naresh, the 'Har Ke Sahare', will be celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm on November 1. Millions of Shyam devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to arrive at Khatudham to offer their presence on this holy occasion. In view of the immense crowd of devotees, the local police and administration have begun finalising arrangements for security, traffic, and essential facilities.
Regarding the fair preparations, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Bothra and Station House Officer Pawan Choubey held an important meeting with the Vyapar Mandal, private bus union, dharamshalas, and hotel operators on Saturday evening. Keeping security paramount, two state-of-the-art drone cameras will be used this time to monitor the entire fair area. These drones will keep a close watch on the entire area and the main surrounding routes. DSP Bothra gave clear instructions that fireworks and crackers will be completely banned during the fair. No person or establishment will be allowed to burst crackers from the roof of any dharamshala, hotel, or guest house.
Extensive deployment of police force is being made to ensure the safety and order of the devotees. The police department has requested senior officials to deploy a total of 1200 police personnel, including an Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy SPs, Police Inspectors, Head Constables, Women Constables, and 70 traffic police personnel. In addition, 500 Home Guards and 1000 private security guards will also be on duty. The entire fair complex will be under CCTV camera surveillance. Strict instructions have also been given to dharamshala and hotel operators to install cameras in their premises and to mandatorily record the identity cards (IDs) of incoming devotees.
To control crowds and ensure smooth traffic, the administration has implemented a detailed traffic plan. The Reengus-Khatu route has been declared a 'No-Vehicle Zone' from October 31 to November 1. This means that the entry of vehicles belonging to devotees will be completely prohibited on this route. Devotees will have to park their vehicles at designated parking lots and reach the fair venue only by walking or using public transport.
Light vehicles: Will be parked directly in the 52 Bigha parking area via Shahpura from NH-52. Roadways and private buses: Will reach their designated bus stands from the Mandha Road and depart from there. If the traffic pressure increases, buses may be diverted via the Aloda-Govti route. Mandha Road: Other vehicles will be parked at the Sanwalpura government parking lot.
Separate teams will manage parking, entry, and exit points to ensure smooth traffic management. Special assistance booths are also being set up to help women, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals.
Special instructions have been given to the Municipality to ensure cleanliness in the fair area. The DSP has asked for immediate arrangements for cleaning drains, drainage of dirty water, and pesticide spraying. Sufficient clean toilets, drinking water, and urination facilities will be arranged for the devotees. Municipal sanitation workers will be deployed on duty 24 hours a day on rotation. Mobile units from the medical department, fire brigade, and disaster management teams will also be active, for which a central control room will be established in the Khatu Dham area.
