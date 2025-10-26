Khatu Shyam’s Birthday Approaches, Darshan and Other Rules Changed

Regarding the fair preparations, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Bothra and Station House Officer Pawan Choubey held an important meeting with the Vyapar Mandal, private bus union, dharamshalas, and hotel operators on Saturday evening. Keeping security paramount, two state-of-the-art drone cameras will be used this time to monitor the entire fair area. These drones will keep a close watch on the entire area and the main surrounding routes. DSP Bothra gave clear instructions that fireworks and crackers will be completely banned during the fair. No person or establishment will be allowed to burst crackers from the roof of any dharamshala, hotel, or guest house.