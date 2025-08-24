Heavy Rainfall Warning for 17 Rajasthan Districts

Rajasthan Weather Today: The second phase of the monsoon continued in Rajasthan on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for six districts and a yellow alert for 11 districts of Rajasthan for today, 24 August. According to the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department, rain is likely in 17 districts of Rajasthan within 90 minutes. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places in Jaipur, Jaipur city, Dausa, Sikar, Nagaur, Churu districts and surrounding areas. During this period, there is a possibility of strong winds at a speed of 30-40 KMPH along with lightning.