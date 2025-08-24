Heavy Rainfall Warning for 17 Rajasthan Districts

Rajasthan Weather Today: The second phase of the monsoon continued in Rajasthan on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for six districts and a yellow alert for 11 districts of Rajasthan for today, 24 August. According to the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department, rain is likely in 17 districts of Rajasthan within 90 minutes. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places in Jaipur, Jaipur city, Dausa, Sikar, Nagaur, Churu districts and surrounding areas. During this period, there is a possibility of strong winds at a speed of 30-40 KMPH along with lightning.
The monsoon rains have delighted the people of Rajasthan. The monsoon rains are in full swing in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts of Rajasthan today, Sunday, 24 August. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Karauli, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, and Pali districts. There is also a possibility of strong winds at a speed of 20-30 KMPH. It is expected that rain will occur in these areas within 90 minutes.
Heavy rainfall continues in Jaipur. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Jaipur today. According to the Meteorological Department, the spell of rain in Jaipur may continue until 26 August. The heavy rainfall that started in Jaipur at 10 am on Saturday continues on Sunday.
The temperature in Jaipur has dropped due to the rainfall. At 11 am, the temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Jaipur today is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 24 degrees Celsius.