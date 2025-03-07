Holi Travel: Packed Trains, Soaring Airfares Leave Many Stranded

Arbitrary Fares Charged in Online Bookings This arbitrary pricing is being observed in online bookings. Offline bookings offer some relief. People working in Rajasthan (राजस्थान) during the year return to their home states for Holi. This leads to a large influx of passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat during Holi. The high fares are particularly distressing for those travelling with family. Online ticket bookings from Jaipur to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other cities have commenced.Additionally, buses from Delhi to Jaipur are fully booked. Seats on the roadways’ deluxe depot Volvo buses are also fully occupied. This is forcing passengers to resort to private operators.

Patna: Airfare Exceeds ₹17,000 A significant surge in airfares is also being witnessed. The Jaipur-Patna fare has reached ₹10,389 to ₹17,259. Similarly, Jaipur-Kanpur fares range from ₹13,125 to ₹14,290; Jaipur-Lucknow from ₹6,292 to ₹10,981; Jaipur-Bhopal from ₹8,194 to ₹10,059; and Jaipur-Udaipur fares have reached up to ₹10,000. This represents a 1.5 to 2 times increase compared to normal days. However, fares from Jaipur to several cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and Kolkata have not seen a substantial increase. A significant surge in airfares is also being witnessed. The Jaipur-Patna fare has reached ₹10,389 to ₹17,259. Similarly, Jaipur-Kanpur fares range from ₹13,125 to ₹14,290; Jaipur-Lucknow from ₹6,292 to ₹10,981; Jaipur-Bhopal from ₹8,194 to ₹10,059; and Jaipur-Udaipur fares have reached up to ₹10,000. This represents a 1.5 to 2 times increase compared to normal days. However, fares from Jaipur to several cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and Kolkata have not seen a substantial increase.