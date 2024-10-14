IIFA-2025: Film Stars from Around the World to Gather in Jaipur, Government Prepares for Management

A Big Step by the State Government The Rajasthan government hopes to attract film cities and big film projects to the state through this global event, generating new employment opportunities for the youth. Budget Details for the Event A total of Rs 150 crore has been proposed for the IIFA-2025 event. The state government will provide Rs 50 crore, the Tourism Department will provide Rs 30 crore, and RIICO will provide Rs 20 crore. Officials have stated that the Tourism Department and RIICO will work together to make this event a success.

A New Chapter in Global Branding Senior officials of the Tourism Department say that this is the first time the Rajasthan government is participating so actively in a global event. During this event, film stars from around the world will gather in Jaipur.

These Expectations Too – Big film producers and directors will participate in this event, which can bring in big film projects like film cities. – Big film shooting projects can be obtained for Jaipur and other major locations.

– The film city and shooting hub will create new employment opportunities for the youth. – Celebrities will visit Rajasthan every weekend from November, which will help in the global branding of tourism.