IIFA-2025: Film Stars from Around the World to Gather in Jaipur, Government Prepares for Management

The capital Jaipur will witness a gathering of film stars from around the world for three days. The Bhajanlal government is preparing with full force for this event.

JaipurOct 14, 2024 / 12:49 pm

Patrika Desk

The three-day IIFA-25 event will be held in Jaipur from March 7 to 9. This event is expected to globally brand Rajasthan’s tourism and create a new identity in the entertainment sector. The government will contribute Rs 50 crore to this historic event.

A Big Step by the State Government

The Rajasthan government hopes to attract film cities and big film projects to the state through this global event, generating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Budget Details for the Event

A total of Rs 150 crore has been proposed for the IIFA-2025 event. The state government will provide Rs 50 crore, the Tourism Department will provide Rs 30 crore, and RIICO will provide Rs 20 crore. Officials have stated that the Tourism Department and RIICO will work together to make this event a success.

A New Chapter in Global Branding

Senior officials of the Tourism Department say that this is the first time the Rajasthan government is participating so actively in a global event. During this event, film stars from around the world will gather in Jaipur.

These Expectations Too

– Big film producers and directors will participate in this event, which can bring in big film projects like film cities.

– Big film shooting projects can be obtained for Jaipur and other major locations.
– The film city and shooting hub will create new employment opportunities for the youth.

– Celebrities will visit Rajasthan every weekend from November, which will help in the global branding of tourism.

Senior Officials Monitoring the Event

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan
Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister
Ravi Jain, Tourism Secretary
VP Singh, Tourism Commissioner

