Jaipur Car Fire: Car Catches Fire, Onlookers Film Instead of Helping

Jaipur. After a bus caught fire on Tuesday morning in the Manoharpur area, a moving car in Mansarovar, Jaipur, became a ball of fire around 7:30 PM. Fortunately, the car occupant managed to escape and save their life in time.
The car occupant appealed to people for help, but the onlookers nearby were busy making videos. Within a short time, the flames engulfed the entire car. The car was completely gutted before the firefighters could reach the spot.
Upon receiving the information, a vehicle from the Mansarovar fire station reached the spot. The fire was brought under control after nearly 45 minutes of effort, but by then, the car had been completely reduced to ashes.
The car is registered in the name of Kanchan, a resident of Muralipura. Kanchan's husband, Umesh Poonia, stated that his friend had taken the car. The accident happened while going towards Sanganer from Mansarovar Kisan Dharmakanta. However, fortunately, there was no loss of life.
