Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Car Fire: Car Catches Fire, Onlookers Film Instead of Helping

Following a bus fire incident in the Manoharpur area on Tuesday morning, a moving car in Jaipur's Mansarovar became a ball of fire around 7:30 PM.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

jaipur-car-fire

Jaipur Car Fire (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. After a bus caught fire on Tuesday morning in the Manoharpur area, a moving car in Mansarovar, Jaipur, became a ball of fire around 7:30 PM. Fortunately, the car occupant managed to escape and save their life in time.

The car occupant appealed to people for help, but the onlookers nearby were busy making videos. Within a short time, the flames engulfed the entire car. The car was completely gutted before the firefighters could reach the spot.

Fire brought under control after nearly 45 minutes of effort

Upon receiving the information, a vehicle from the Mansarovar fire station reached the spot. The fire was brought under control after nearly 45 minutes of effort, but by then, the car had been completely reduced to ashes.

Accident occurred while going towards Sanganer

The car is registered in the name of Kanchan, a resident of Muralipura. Kanchan's husband, Umesh Poonia, stated that his friend had taken the car. The accident happened while going towards Sanganer from Mansarovar Kisan Dharmakanta. However, fortunately, there was no loss of life.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

jaipur

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

29 Oct 2025 10:36 am

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 10:33 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Car Fire: Car Catches Fire, Onlookers Film Instead of Helping

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

New Colleges in Jaipur: Portal to Open in November, Admission Process to Undergo Transformation

Jaipur

Jaipur Bus Fire: Man recounts breaking window with a punch to escape inferno

jaipur Bus Fire
Jaipur

Rajasthan to Get 181KM Greenfield Expressway Passing Through 5 Districts, Easing Travel to Delhi

Green Field Expressway
National News

Jaipur Bus Fire: Bus reduced to ashes, death toll may rise; three burnt alive so far

Jaipur

Jaipur: 15-year-old girl assaulted after being forced to meet following Snapchat friendship

gang rape
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.