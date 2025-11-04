Jaipur Harmada Accident: Bhajan Lal Government Takes Decisive Action After Major Incident

Jaipur Harmada Accident (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur. The Rajasthan government has taken action after a dumper claimed the lives of 14 people in Jaipur. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the cancellation of licenses for those driving under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, five traffic police personnel, including an inspector and an ASI, have been suspended following the accident. Additionally, a 7-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.
Jaipur District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has constituted a 7-member investigation committee regarding the Harmada road accident. The investigation committee will submit its report within five days. The committee includes ADM South, Additional DCP, RTO, Project Director NHAI, SE, PWD, Additional DCP Traffic, and SDM Rampur Dabri. The investigation committee will provide suggestions on the causes of the accident and how to prevent such incidents in the future.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal stated that Traffic Woman Inspector Raj Kiran (Gama 79), ASI Rajpal Singh, Constable Mahesh Kumar, Harmada police station Head Constable Niranjan, and Constable Rajesh have been suspended. The investigation will determine their negligence, after which further action will be taken.
The driver was intoxicated. He had consumed alcohol, and a medical examination was conducted. The medical report is awaited. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the driver.
-Hanuman Prasad Meena, DCP (West)
