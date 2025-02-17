scriptJaipur: ‘Hello-hello… I’m calling from inside a well, save me!’ Shocking case unfolds | Jaipur: &#39;Hello-hello… I&#39;m calling from a well, save me!&#39; Shocking case unfolds | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur: ‘Hello-hello… I’m calling from inside a well, save me!’ Shocking case unfolds

This incident comes from Bhojpura village in Ghatwadi, Jaipur. The full story is quite shocking.

JaipurFeb 17, 2025 / 10:55 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur News: A young man, Surajyan Gurjar (25 years old), was attacked by a pack of dogs while going to relieve himself in Bhojpura village, Gatwadi, Jaipur, on Saturday evening. This caused him to fall into a 50-foot-deep, uncovered, dry well, 300 metres from his home. He fell unconscious. At 7:30 am on Sunday, he regained consciousness and called his family from the well, saying, “Hello, I’m calling from inside the well, please save me.” His family rushed to the spot, rescued him, and admitted him to a private hospital. He sustained a fractured leg and spinal injury from the fall.

Notices Issued to Three Personnel

Jamwaramgarh SDM Lalit Meena, taking the matter of the open well seriously, issued notices under Section 17 CCA to Radha Rani (Gram Vikas Adhikari), Rahul Jangid (Patwari), and Suman Choudhary (Krishi Paryawekshak), all members of the village-level committee. The three personnel have been ordered to submit their explanations in person within two days.

Search Operation Lasted All Night

When the young man did not return home by 9 pm, his family searched the village all night but couldn’t find him. Repeated calls to his phone went unanswered. 150 villagers conducted a search operation in the fields with torches throughout the night. After an extensive search yielded no results, the family informed the police.

Notice to Safety Committee

The SDM issued a notice to the village-level safety committee for negligence in not covering the wells on the Khatedari land. Legal action will be taken against those landowners who disobey the administration’s orders.
Dinesh Chand Meena, Tehsildar, Jamwaramgarh

