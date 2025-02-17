Jaipur: ‘Hello-hello… I’m calling from inside a well, save me!’ Shocking case unfolds

Notices Issued to Three Personnel Jamwaramgarh SDM Lalit Meena, taking the matter of the open well seriously, issued notices under Section 17 CCA to Radha Rani (Gram Vikas Adhikari), Rahul Jangid (Patwari), and Suman Choudhary (Krishi Paryawekshak), all members of the village-level committee. The three personnel have been ordered to submit their explanations in person within two days.

Search Operation Lasted All Night When the young man did not return home by 9 pm, his family searched the village all night but couldn’t find him. Repeated calls to his phone went unanswered. 150 villagers conducted a search operation in the fields with torches throughout the night. After an extensive search yielded no results, the family informed the police.