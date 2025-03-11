Jaipur Metro Expansion: Network to Connect to Sikar Road, Tonk Road, and Pratap Nagar

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed metro corridor (Phase-2) from Sitapura (Goner Mod) to Ambabari (Todi Mod) be completed by 31 March 2025. He stated that tenders for the civil works of the corridor should be issued before 15 August and that the timely implementation of the project be ensured.

Sharma chaired a meeting on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s residence regarding the metro alignment. He said that the state government is seriously working on the expansion of metro services in Jaipur. Our intention is that, considering future needs, all areas of Jaipur will be connected by metro.

The Chief Minister directed that the work of operating the metro from Sitapura to Ambabari under Phase-2 should begin soon. This project will connect areas like Pratapnagar, Tonk Road, Sikar Road, Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Sitapura to the metro service, providing convenient and fast transport facilities to a large number of people.

‘Pay Special Attention to Passenger Amenities at Metro Stations‘ He instructed the officials to ensure adequate parking arrangements at the proposed stations on the Sitapura-Ambabari metro corridor. He also instructed that the stations be connected to pod taxi systems, keeping in mind passenger convenience. Sharma provided necessary guidelines while discussing the alignment of the metro route.

In the meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister regarding the metro project. They stated that all the ongoing and future metro rail projects of the state will be implemented by a joint venture company of the central government and JMRC.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agrawal and Principal Secretary Alok Gupta, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation’s CMD Vaibhav Galaria, Jaipur Development Authority Commissioner Aanndi, and other related officials were present.