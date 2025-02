Patel Nagar Housing Scheme at a Glance 1- Applications for the scheme opened on 14 January and closed on 13 February.

2- The Patel Nagar Housing Scheme comprises a total of 270 plots.

3- The Patel Nagar scheme is located in Khori Ropara.

4- The Patel Nagar Housing Scheme offers only two plot categories.

5- The reserved rate for plots is ₹18,000 per square metre.

6- The scheme includes 138 plots ranging from 76 to 120 square metres and 132 plots ranging from 121 to 220 square metres.

Three More New JDA Housing Schemes Soon The Jaipur Development Authority is set to launch three more new housing schemes soon. The Minister of Autonomous Administration and Urban Development, Jhabar Singh Kharra, stated that the JDA will launch 3 new housing schemes within Jaipur city. It is anticipated that these three housing schemes may be launched at the end of January or the beginning of February.