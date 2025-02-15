scriptJaipur: ‘Patrika Book Fair’ begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils Editor-in-Chief Gulab Kothari’s two books | Jaipur: &#39;Patrika Book Fair&#39; begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils editor-in-chief Gulab Kothari&#39;s books &#39;Rahasya&#39; and &#39;Purusharth&#39; | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Jaipur: ‘Patrika Book Fair’ begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils Editor-in-Chief Gulab Kothari’s two books

Patrika Book Fair 2025: The Patrika Book Fair commenced spectacularly on Saturday at Shilpgram, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur.

JaipurFeb 15, 2025 / 07:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurating Patrika Book Fair
Patrika Book Fair 2025: The Patrika Book Fair commenced spectacularly on Saturday at Shilpgram, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the fair. He personally visited each stall, observing the displays. The large crowd at the book fair also took selfies with the Union Minister, Bhupender Yadav.
On this occasion, the Minister launched two books by Gulab Kothari, the Chief Editor of Patrika Group: ‘Mere Bheetar Main’ and ‘The Inner Woman’.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav (भूपेन्द्र यादव) at the Patrika Book Fair
Addressing the gathering, Bhupender Yadav highlighted the growing disconnect between young people and books in the digital age. He emphasised the crucial role of book fairs in rekindling this connection and stressed the importance of reading for personal development.
Bhupendra Yadav (भूपेन्द्र यादव) at the Patrika Book Fair
He praised the Patrika Group, highlighting its coverage of both political and socially significant news. He noted the widespread readership of Rajasthan Patrika amongst Rajasthanis across the country.

Minister Bhupendra Yadav (भूपेन्द्र यादव) inaugurating the Patrika Book Fair

Fair to Run from 15th to 23rd February

The fair, running from 15th to 23rd February, will feature nine days of discussions and activities related to books. Over two lakh books by authors from India and abroad are on display, with participation from leading publishers and authors.
Book Launch at the Patrika Book Fair
Literary discussions and interactive sessions with prominent authors, poets, and translators will be held. Book launches are also scheduled. A dedicated food court offers a variety of dishes from across the country.

Special Shows Daily at 7 PM

Daily from 7 PM to 8 PM, special shows will be held, providing a platform for showcasing talent and a chance to appear on the radio. Book lovers will have the opportunity to meet renowned authors. A daily show with RJ Sufi will also be held from 7 PM to 8 PM, featuring a question-and-answer session and a chance to be featured on the radio.

News / Special / Jaipur: ‘Patrika Book Fair’ begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils Editor-in-Chief Gulab Kothari’s two books

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur: ‘Patrika Book Fair’ begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils Editor-in-Chief Gulab Kothari’s two books

Special

Jaipur: ‘Patrika Book Fair’ begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils Editor-in-Chief Gulab Kothari’s two books

in 4 hours

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

National News

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

3 hours ago

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

3 hours ago

MP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage

Health

MP: Groom suffers heart attack on horseback, dies before reaching stage

in 4 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan: NCR’s biggest zoo to be built here

Special

Rajasthan: NCR’s biggest zoo to be built here

1 hour ago

Nine-Day Patrika Book Fair Opens in JKK today

Special

Nine-Day Patrika Book Fair Opens in JKK today

6 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh to rename 54 villages

Special

Madhya Pradesh to rename 54 villages

2 days ago

Rajasthan: This highway set for a major upgrade

Special

Rajasthan: This highway set for a major upgrade

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.