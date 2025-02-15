Jaipur: ‘Patrika Book Fair’ begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils Editor-in-Chief Gulab Kothari’s two books

Patrika Book Fair 2025: The Patrika Book Fair commenced spectacularly on Saturday at Shilpgram, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the fair. He personally visited each stall, observing the displays. The large crowd at the book fair also took selfies with the Union Minister, Bhupender Yadav.
On this occasion, the Minister launched two books by Gulab Kothari, the Chief Editor of Patrika Group: ‘Mere Bheetar Main’ and ‘The Inner Woman’. Addressing the gathering, Bhupender Yadav highlighted the growing disconnect between young people and books in the digital age. He emphasised the crucial role of book fairs in rekindling this connection and stressed the importance of reading for personal development.
He praised the Patrika Group, highlighting its coverage of both political and socially significant news. He noted the widespread readership of Rajasthan Patrika amongst Rajasthanis across the country.
Fair to Run from 15th to 23rd February
The fair, running from 15th to 23rd February, will feature nine days of discussions and activities related to books. Over two lakh books by authors from India and abroad are on display, with participation from leading publishers and authors.
Literary discussions and interactive sessions with prominent authors, poets, and translators will be held. Book launches are also scheduled. A dedicated food court offers a variety of dishes from across the country.
Special Shows Daily at 7 PM
Daily from 7 PM to 8 PM, special shows will be held, providing a platform for showcasing talent and a chance to appear on the radio. Book lovers will have the opportunity to meet renowned authors. A daily show with RJ Sufi will also be held from 7 PM to 8 PM, featuring a question-and-answer session and a chance to be featured on the radio.
