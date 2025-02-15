Jaipur: ‘Patrika Book Fair’ begins, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav unveils Editor-in-Chief Gulab Kothari’s two books

Addressing the gathering, Bhupender Yadav highlighted the growing disconnect between young people and books in the digital age. He emphasised the crucial role of book fairs in rekindling this connection and stressed the importance of reading for personal development. On this occasion, the Minister launched two books by Gulab Kothari, the Chief Editor of Patrika Group: ‘Mere Bheetar Main’ and ‘The Inner Woman’.Addressing the gathering, Bhupender Yadav highlighted the growing disconnect between young people and books in the digital age. He emphasised the crucial role of book fairs in rekindling this connection and stressed the importance of reading for personal development.

He praised the Patrika Group, highlighting its coverage of both political and socially significant news. He noted the widespread readership of Rajasthan Patrika amongst Rajasthanis across the country. Fair to Run from 15th to 23rd February The fair, running from 15th to 23rd February, will feature nine days of discussions and activities related to books. Over two lakh books by authors from India and abroad are on display, with participation from leading publishers and authors.