Jaipur Schools Closed for Two Days Due to Heavy Rainfall

Due to incessant heavy rainfall in Jaipur, the district administration has declared a two-day holiday as a precautionary measure. District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni, issued an order stating that all Anganwadi centres, government and private schools in the district will remain closed for students on 25 August and 26 August.
The rain, which started on Saturday night, has disrupted daily life in the city. Many areas are waterlogged, affecting traffic. Since morning, people have been struggling with waterlogging and potholes. Several vehicles got stuck in water and mud, while some vehicles fell into potholes. Such incidents were reported from several areas including New Sanganer Road, Kalwar Road, and Jhotwara.
Collector Dr. Soni visited the city on Sunday morning and inspected waterlogged areas. He instructed the corporation and concerned department officials to take immediate action. The administration stated that schools have been closed due to safety concerns arising from the rainfall, to prevent any inconvenience to children.
The control room has so far registered more than 400 complaints of waterlogging and power outages. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Jaipur and several other areas. There is a possibility of intermittent rain for the next 24 hours. The administration has appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safe places. Corporation and police teams are continuously deployed on the ground in view of the heavy rain and waterlogging.