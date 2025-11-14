Jaipur to Get New Underpass, Construction Expected to Begin by March Next Year

Jaipur. An underpass will be constructed at the old toll plaza on Ajmer Road in the capital Jaipur. It is expected that its work will begin in March next year. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will undertake its construction keeping in mind the convenience of vehicle drivers going from DCM towards Sodala on Ajmer Road. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Public Works Committee (PWC) on Thursday.