Jaipur to Get New Underpass, Construction Expected to Begin by March Next Year

Underpass (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur. An underpass will be constructed at the old toll plaza on Ajmer Road in the capital Jaipur. It is expected that its work will begin in March next year. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will undertake its construction keeping in mind the convenience of vehicle drivers going from DCM towards Sodala on Ajmer Road. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Public Works Committee (PWC) on Thursday.
According to JDA officials, the underpass will start from the shrine located near the old toll plaza and vehicles will be able to exit about 70 meters before the Dravyavati River and proceed towards Sodala. Additionally, traffic going from PCV Colonel Hoshiyar Singh Marg (Queens Road) to Sodala will continue as usual. A slip lane will be constructed for this purpose.
Development works worth ₹60 crore were approved in the PWC meeting. ₹9.41 crore have been sanctioned for development works in Block G of the Central Spine Scheme located in Jagatpura. In the meeting chaired by JDC Anand, administrative and financial approval of ₹4.38 crore was given for the renovation of various roads in Zone-12A, Chomu area.
- ₹5.31 crore sanctioned for the construction of a 160-feet sector road bridge near Muhana Mandi Gate No. 2.
- ₹3.09 crore sanctioned for the repair and maintenance of streetlights and high mast lights for one year outside the municipal corporation limits.
- A decision was taken to replan and amend the 'Amrit Kunj-2' scheme for 60 plot holders of the JDA's residential scheme 'Amrit Kunj' whose allotments remained pending.
- ₹9.24 crore sanctioned for development works in Phase-1 of JDA's Langariyawas Resort Scheme in Zone 10.
