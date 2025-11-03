Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

10 Dead, Several Injured as Rampaging Dumper Wrecks Multiple Vehicles in Jaipur

Following a tragic incident in Jodhpur, a similar accident has occurred in Jaipur. In the Harmada area, an out-of-control dumper truck collided with approximately a dozen vehicles.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Road Accident (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur Accident: A tragic accident has occurred in Jaipur, following a similar incident in Phalodi. In the Harmada area, an out-of-control dumper truck collided with approximately a dozen vehicles. The horrific accident resulted in 10 deaths at the scene, while several others sustained severe injuries and were transported to the hospital. The aftermath of the accident was marked by cries of distress.



The accident took place around 1 PM on Sikar Road in the Lohamandi area. Traffic was normal when the speeding dumper truck suddenly lost control and ploughed into oncoming vehicles. The collision was so severe that several cars and motorcycles were badly damaged. The dumper truck impacted a dozen vehicles in total. Following the incident, a chaotic scene unfolded on the road.



Upon receiving information, Harmada police and administrative officials arrived at the scene. Relief and rescue operations commenced. The injured were transported to the hospital by ambulance, where they are currently receiving treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.



The dumper truck driver fled the scene after the accident, and a search is underway for him. Meanwhile, agitated locals have blocked the road. The police have seized the dumper truck and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the aftermath as deeply distressing. Police are in the process of removing the damaged vehicles from the road. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

Several in Critical Condition, Death Toll May Rise

R.S. Tanwar, Superintendent of Kanwatia Hospital, stated that the bodies of 10 deceased have arrived at the hospital so far. The injured are undergoing treatment, and several are in critical condition. Consequently, it is feared that the death toll may increase.

