Jaipur: Wall of Under-Construction Multi-Storey Building Collapses, Labourers Trapped Under Debris

Image: Patrika
Jaipur. A major accident occurred in the capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, on Monday afternoon. A wall of an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed in the Subhash Chowk police station area. Four labourers were working there at the time of the accident and were buried under the debris.
Upon receiving information about the accident, the police and civil defence teams reached the spot and began a rescue operation to extricate the labourers trapped under the debris.
According to information, a multi-storey building is under construction in the Panni Garan locality of Subhash Chowk. During this, the wall of the building suddenly collapsed in the afternoon. The sudden turn of events caused panic.
As soon as the incident was reported, people rushed to the spot and informed the police. The police and civil defence teams that arrived at the scene initiated a rescue operation.
It is being reported that one labourer trapped in the debris has been rescued and sent to SMS Hospital for treatment. Efforts are underway to rescue the three other labourers buried under the debris.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending