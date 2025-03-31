Jaipur's Eid-ul-Fitr: Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Worshippers

scriptJaipur's Eid-ul-Fitr: Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Worshippers | Latest News | Patrika News
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Jaipur: Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered with complete devotion and respect across the state on Monday.

JaipurMar 31, 2025 / 12:53 pm

Eid in Jaipur
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Jaipur: Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered with utmost devotion and respect across the state on Monday. Thousands of Muslims in Jaipur and other major cities across the state attended Eid prayers. A spectacular example of Hindu-Muslim unity was also witnessed. In Jaipur, members of the Hindu community showered flowers on those offering prayers at the Eidgah, showcasing the spirit of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (composite culture).

A Unique Display of Brotherhood at Jaipur Eidgah

The main Eid prayers in Jaipur were held at the Eidgah on Delhi Road. Khalid Usmani, Chief Qazi of Rajasthan, led the prayers for thousands of worshippers. A particularly special sight was witnessed when members of the Hindu community showered rose petals from a raised platform on the Muslim worshippers. Hindu community members, wearing saffron kurtas and saffron gamchas (towels) over their shoulders, were seen showering flowers on the Muslim community members offering prayers.
This scene became a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. It is reported that this event was organised by the ‘Hindu-Muslim Ekta Committee’ (Hindu-Muslim Unity Committee), aiming to spread a message of brotherhood and love in society.

Celebrations in Other Cities of Rajasthan

In Ajmer, the main prayers were held at the Kaiserganj Eidgah. Devotees also offered prayers at the Shahjahani Masjid located in the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah. The Jannahti Darwaza (Heavenly Gate) of the Dargah was opened on this occasion, where devotees offered prayers and sought blessings.
In Jodhpur, thousands of worshippers offered prayers together at the Bari Eidgah located at Jalori Gate. Prayers for peace and prosperity in the country were offered in the presence of public representatives and administrative officials. Stringent security arrangements were made in the city during this time.
In Sikar, Imam Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim led the prayers at the Jama Masjid from 8:45 AM to 9:15 AM. MP Amararam, MLA Rajendra Parikh, and District Collector Mukul Sharma offered Eid greetings to the Muslim community after the prayers.

A Message of Brotherhood and Humanity on Eid

After Eid prayers, people embraced each other, exchanged Eid greetings, and offered prayers for peace. The act of the Hindu community showering flowers on the worshippers at the Jaipur Eidgah conveyed a positive message that we all rise above religion, caste, and creed, believing in humanity and brotherhood.

