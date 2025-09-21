Khatushyamji Temple to Remain Closed on 26 September

The committee has appealed to devotees not to plan a visit to Khatu Dham on this day and to arrive at the temple only after 5 pm on September 26th for darshan. It is noteworthy that lakhs of devotees visit the Khatushyamji Temple every year to receive the darshan and blessings of Baba. A large crowd of devotees gathers here on special occasions, therefore, the temple administration makes special arrangements from time to time. This time, the temple will be closed due to the tilak shringar and special worship.