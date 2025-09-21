Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Khatushyamji Temple to Remain Closed on 26 September

The temple committee president, Prithvi Singh Chauhan, announced that the temple doors will be closed from 10 PM on 25 September and will remain closed until 5 PM on 26 September. During this time, only priests and temple servants will participate in the special prayers and worship of Baba.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Sikar Khatushyamji Mandir
Sikar Khatushyamji Temple (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. Important information has emerged for devotees associated with the famous Khatushyamji Temple in the Sikar district. The court of Baba Shyam will remain closed for the entire day on September 26th. The temple committee has informed that special service, worship, and tilak shringar of Baba Shyam will be organised on this day. Due to this, the darshan arrangements for devotees have been temporarily suspended.

Prithvi Singh Chauhan, the president of the temple committee, informed that the temple gates will be closed from 10 pm on September 25th and will remain closed until 5 pm on September 26th. During this time, only priests and servants will participate in the special worship of Baba.

The committee has appealed to devotees not to plan a visit to Khatu Dham on this day and to arrive at the temple only after 5 pm on September 26th for darshan. It is noteworthy that lakhs of devotees visit the Khatushyamji Temple every year to receive the darshan and blessings of Baba. A large crowd of devotees gathers here on special occasions, therefore, the temple administration makes special arrangements from time to time. This time, the temple will be closed due to the tilak shringar and special worship.

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 05:02 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Khatushyamji Temple to Remain Closed on 26 September
