Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

Significant subsidies are also being provided to agricultural consumers. In the previous fiscal year, the government bore approximately ₹23,695 crore in subsidies, along with ₹3,067 crore from the previous year, totaling ₹26,762 crore. A similar amount is anticipated for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to electricity officials, domestic consumers with monthly consumption up to 150 units only pay ₹100 for the first 100 units. The government covers the subsidy for the 100 units. The government will pay approximately ₹566 as a subsidy for each domestic consumer in the city.

This subsidy will be provided to domestic consumers across the state. According to electricity company data, the number of domestic consumers receiving government subsidies is approximately 1.07 crore across the state.