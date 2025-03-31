scriptMadhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh Government to Subsidise Electricity Bills by Rs 566 for Over 1 Crore Consumers

It is estimated that the state government will provide approximately ₹27,000 crore in subsidies for electricity bills in the fiscal year 2025-26.

BhopalMar 31, 2025 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Government will pay Rs 566 in electricity bills of domestic connections in MP

MP Electricity Bills – Relief for consumers in Madhya Pradesh as the state government will provide substantial subsidies on electricity bills despite a recent increase in electricity rates by the regulatory commission. Energy Minister, Prayumansingh Tomar announced that the government will contribute ₹566 as a subsidy to domestic electricity bills. This will benefit over one crore consumers in the state. It is estimated that the state government will provide approximately ₹27,000 crore in subsidies for electricity bills in the fiscal year 2025-26.
Significant subsidies are also being provided to agricultural consumers. In the previous fiscal year, the government bore approximately ₹23,695 crore in subsidies, along with ₹3,067 crore from the previous year, totaling ₹26,762 crore. A similar amount is anticipated for the fiscal year 2025-26.
According to electricity officials, domestic consumers with monthly consumption up to 150 units only pay ₹100 for the first 100 units. The government covers the subsidy for the 100 units. The government will pay approximately ₹566 as a subsidy for each domestic consumer in the city.
This subsidy will be provided to domestic consumers across the state. According to electricity company data, the number of domestic consumers receiving government subsidies is approximately 1.07 crore across the state.

