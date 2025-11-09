Mothers Turn Killers: 5 Heart-Rending Cases of Maternal Infanticide

Rajasthan Crime News: While stories of a mother's love are often heard and read, a shocking incident has recently come to light from the Churu district of Rajasthan. A mother killed her son, just two hours after his birth, because she already had four children. The question arises, if she didn't want the child, why give birth to it? The police have uncovered the entire case and are preparing to arrest the mother. However, this is not the only instance where a mother has turned into a 'kumata' (a bad mother). Several shocking cases of infant deaths have come to light before. Sometimes a mother has slit a newborn's throat, and at other times, stones have been stuffed into a baby's mouth. One mother even drowned a twenty-day-old baby in a bucket.