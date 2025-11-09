Mothers Turn Killers: 5 Heart-Rending Cases of Maternal Infanticide

Image: Freepik
Rajasthan Crime News: While stories of a mother's love are often heard and read, a shocking incident has recently come to light from the Churu district of Rajasthan. A mother killed her son, just two hours after his birth, because she already had four children. The question arises, if she didn't want the child, why give birth to it? The police have uncovered the entire case and are preparing to arrest the mother. However, this is not the only instance where a mother has turned into a 'kumata' (a bad mother). Several shocking cases of infant deaths have come to light before. Sometimes a mother has slit a newborn's throat, and at other times, stones have been stuffed into a baby's mouth. One mother even drowned a twenty-day-old baby in a bucket.
Last year in March, Anjum, a resident of Ramganj in Jaipur, slit her one-and-a-half-month-old son's throat with a surgical blade. She was disturbed by the baby's constant crying after birth. Initially, she claimed that someone had murdered the child during the day. Later, during the investigation, she confessed to the crime.
Last year in October, Saroj, a resident of the Neemkathana area in the Sikar district, drowned her twenty-day-old baby in a bucket of water. She told the police that a neighbour had committed the murder. However, upon investigation, the police discovered that Saroj was mentally ill. She killed her son because she feared who would raise him if she died in a few days. She killed her son out of this fear.
This year in September, the body of a ten-day-old baby was found in Mandal, Bhilwara. The body, buried under stones in a forest, had stones stuffed in its mouth. Investigations revealed that the maternal grandfather had killed his grandson. Actually, the unmarried daughter had relations with her own brother, after which the child was born. A conspiracy was hatched to dispose of the child.
In the Bhadsoda police station area of Chittorgarh district, the mother, Rukmani, killed her two-year-old son, Ayush. She strangled him and threw him into a pond. Investigations revealed that there was a dispute between the husband and wife, and she took out her anger on her son. She herself intended to commit suicide but was afraid. This incident occurred this month.
This year in June, a three-year-old girl was killed by her mother. The mother took the body from Jaipur to Baran and then packed it in a cupboard there. The woman's husband had died, and she wanted to live with her lover. The lover refused to accept the daughter. The child's paternal grandfather said they would have raised their granddaughter, but her mother killed her.
Meanwhile, regarding government schemes, delivery arrangements are free in almost all government hospitals in the state. The government provides around one lakh rupees for the birth of daughters. Some amount is also given for the birth of a son. There are no charges for anything at the hospital. Schemes are also underway to provide ghee and dry fruits after delivery for the mother's recovery.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending