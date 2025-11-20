Mount Abu Shivers in Biting Cold, Rajasthan on Alert for Showers on November 21 to 23

The sudden change in weather in Rajasthan in the month of November has slightly softened the intensity of the cold. However, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for scattered showers in some parts of northeastern Rajasthan over the next three days. A new, weak Western Disturbance is expected to become active in the northeastern Pakistan region within the next 24 hours. Due to its influence, there is a possibility of a resurgence of cold after light rain over the next two to three days. On the other hand, due to the anti-cyclonic circulation system forming in the western parts of the state, the day and night temperatures in many districts are still being recorded at normal or above normal levels.