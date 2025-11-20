Mount Abu Shivers in Biting Cold, Rajasthan on Alert for Showers on November 21 to 23

Weather in Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)
The sudden change in weather in Rajasthan in the month of November has slightly softened the intensity of the cold. However, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for scattered showers in some parts of northeastern Rajasthan over the next three days. A new, weak Western Disturbance is expected to become active in the northeastern Pakistan region within the next 24 hours. Due to its influence, there is a possibility of a resurgence of cold after light rain over the next two to three days. On the other hand, due to the anti-cyclonic circulation system forming in the western parts of the state, the day and night temperatures in many districts are still being recorded at normal or above normal levels.
In Rajasthan's only hill station, Mount Abu, the mercury improved last night, with the night temperature rising above the freezing point after three days to record 01 degrees Celsius. However, the effect of severe cold was still felt in the hill station area. It is noteworthy that the night temperature in Mount Abu had remained frozen at zero degrees for the past three days. In the plains, Sikar and Nagaur districts remained the coldest. The night temperature in Sikar was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius and in Nagaur at 6.2 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state is currently dry, while a cold wave is active in many cities of the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, due to a change in the wind pattern these days, westerly surface winds are blowing, which has prevented the cold from intensifying. According to meteorologists, the impact of cold is likely to increase in Rajasthan when the wind pattern changes and winds start blowing from the southeast. In such a scenario, people are likely to experience severe cold due to southerly winds before the entry of icy winds from the north.
In the capital Jaipur, due to the reduced wind speed, the night temperature jumped by 1.4 degrees to record 12.2 degrees Celsius. In most cities of the state, including Jaipur, the relative humidity in the air remained at 95 percent, maintaining a slight coolness in the weather. However, due to the change in wind pattern and low wind speed, the period of severe cold has currently paused.
In the western parts of Rajasthan, the day and night temperatures are still being recorded above 10 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures recorded were 13.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 13.8 in Jaisalmer, 15.2 in Phalodi, 12.8 in Bikaner, 11.7 in Sri Ganganagar, 12.9 in Pratapgarh, and 10.2 degrees Celsius in Jhunjhunu.
