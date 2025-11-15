New Post Created in Rajasthan Police: IPS Sanjay Agarwal Appointed to Lead Three Wings

Rajasthan Police (Image: Patrika)
Rajasthan News: The Rajasthan government has taken a significant administrative step to further strengthen the state's police system. With the objective of reinforcing law and order, a new post of 'Director General (DG) Law and Order' has been created in the police department. Senior IPS officer Sanjay Agarwal has been appointed to this post.
The head of Rajasthan Police, DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma, issued the official order in this regard. This change has been made considering the rising crime rates, cyber threats, and disaster management challenges in the state, which will provide new heights to the efficiency of the police force.
The responsibilities of the new post are quite extensive and important. DG (Law and Order) Sanjay Agarwal will work under the direct control of the DGP. He will command three major wings, including Law and Order, Armed Battalions, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Ensuring better coordination among these branches will be his primary responsibility. The order clearly states that he will focus on how to maximise the utilisation of available manpower, resources, and technical facilities. This will not only help in maintaining law and order.
Furthermore, DG Sanjay Agarwal has been assigned an additional and strategic responsibility. He will now also oversee the Cyber Crime and Technical Services wing. This step is relevant given the increasing number of cybercrimes in the current digital age. DG Agarwal will formulate special strategies to tackle these challenges and work in conjunction with the concerned units.
This new post is a significant reform in the structure of the Rajasthan Police. Previously, the responsibilities of law and order and other wings were divided among various levels, which sometimes led to a lack of coordination. Now, all branches will come under one umbrella under an integrated command. Experts believe that this will increase the efficiency of the police force and strengthen the atmosphere of peace and security in the state.
