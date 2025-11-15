Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

New Post Created in Rajasthan Police: IPS Sanjay Agarwal Appointed to Lead Three Wings

The Rajasthan government has taken a significant administrative step to further strengthen the state's police system.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

IPS Sanjay Agarwal

Rajasthan Police (Image: Patrika)

Rajasthan News: The Rajasthan government has taken a significant administrative step to further strengthen the state's police system. With the objective of reinforcing law and order, a new post of 'Director General (DG) Law and Order' has been created in the police department. Senior IPS officer Sanjay Agarwal has been appointed to this post.

The head of Rajasthan Police, DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma, issued the official order in this regard. This change has been made considering the rising crime rates, cyber threats, and disaster management challenges in the state, which will provide new heights to the efficiency of the police force.

Agarwal to work under the direct control of the DGP

The responsibilities of the new post are quite extensive and important. DG (Law and Order) Sanjay Agarwal will work under the direct control of the DGP. He will command three major wings, including Law and Order, Armed Battalions, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Ensuring better coordination among these branches will be his primary responsibility. The order clearly states that he will focus on how to maximise the utilisation of available manpower, resources, and technical facilities. This will not only help in maintaining law and order.

Sanjay Agarwal given additional responsibility

Furthermore, DG Sanjay Agarwal has been assigned an additional and strategic responsibility. He will now also oversee the Cyber Crime and Technical Services wing. This step is relevant given the increasing number of cybercrimes in the current digital age. DG Agarwal will formulate special strategies to tackle these challenges and work in conjunction with the concerned units.

This new post is a significant reform in the structure of the Rajasthan Police. Previously, the responsibilities of law and order and other wings were divided among various levels, which sometimes led to a lack of coordination. Now, all branches will come under one umbrella under an integrated command. Experts believe that this will increase the efficiency of the police force and strengthen the atmosphere of peace and security in the state.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 11:30 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New Post Created in Rajasthan Police: IPS Sanjay Agarwal Appointed to Lead Three Wings

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Police Result 2025: Successful Candidates to Appear for PET/PST in Early December

Rajasthan Police Result 2025
Education News

Jaipur Apex Circle: Big relief as traffic eases, cars run freely

Jaipur News Malviya Nagar Apex Circle becomes Chauraha
Jaipur

Fastag Update: New toll charge applicable from today

Fastag New Update vehicle drivers big relief from today
National News

Weekly Tarot Reading: November 16-22, 2025 For Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

World’s First Case as Japanese Woman Weds AI Boyfriend in Unique Ceremony

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.