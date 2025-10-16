Online shoppers beware: Accounts emptied in four ways this Diwali, police issue alert

Rajasthan Police has appealed to the public to be immediately vigilant and follow the following safety measures, for official use only: Use only the authorised website or official mobile app of e-commerce companies. Do not share OTP/PIN; do not make the mistake of telling your OTP, bank account, or card number to anyone. Avoid clicking on any unknown or suspicious links. Do not trust customer care numbers found on Google; use only the official numbers provided in the app/website. Do not share your personal information by falling for tempting offers like prizes or lucky draws. If fraud occurs, immediately call the cyber helpline number 1930. Report this to the nearest police station or cyber police station. Complaints of cybercrime can also be registered on the portal https://cybercrime.gov.in.