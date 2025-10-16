Online shoppers beware: Accounts emptied in four ways this Diwali, police issue alert

Cyber Fraud (Image: Patrika)
Cyber Crime News: If you shop online, be careful. The Cyber Crime branch of Rajasthan Police has issued a serious advisory stating that cybercriminals are now defrauding people by using the names of various e-commerce platforms. These fraudsters are stealing people's bank details and OTPs through fake websites, WhatsApp links, and fake customer care. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Cyber Crime, Vikas Sharma has appealed to the public to identify these four main types of fraud and immediately adopt safety measures to avoid being cheated.
Cybercriminals are stealing login or payment details by creating fake websites or mobile apps of various e-commerce companies. Links for fake lucky draws or unbelievable offers are being sent on WhatsApp or social media, prompting users to click on them. People are being contacted under the pretext of order cancellation or refund, and confidential OTPs or bank details are being requested. People are being trapped by searching for fake customer care numbers on Google.
Rajasthan Police has appealed to the public to be immediately vigilant and follow the following safety measures, for official use only: Use only the authorised website or official mobile app of e-commerce companies. Do not share OTP/PIN; do not make the mistake of telling your OTP, bank account, or card number to anyone. Avoid clicking on any unknown or suspicious links. Do not trust customer care numbers found on Google; use only the official numbers provided in the app/website. Do not share your personal information by falling for tempting offers like prizes or lucky draws. If fraud occurs, immediately call the cyber helpline number 1930. Report this to the nearest police station or cyber police station. Complaints of cybercrime can also be registered on the portal https://cybercrime.gov.in.
