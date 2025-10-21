Pushkar Fair 2025: Camel and Horse Show to Debut as Pushkar Fair Begins Tomorrow, Mr-Miss Rajasthan to Also Showcase Talent

Pushkar Fair 2025 (Image: Patrika)
Pushkar. The Pushkar Animal Fair will commence on October 22. Preparations to arrange facilities for animal herders, traders, and devotees attending the fair are in their final stages, organised by the District and Animal Husbandry Department. Tent erectors and those setting up entertainment facilities have begun to establish their camps. All arrangements, from installing electricity poles to laying wires, are being made.
The sandy dunes, deserted throughout the year, are beginning to come alive. The Animal Husbandry Department will inaugurate the animal fair at the new fairgrounds on October 22, the second day after Diwali. Tent vendors have already pitched their marquees at the fairgrounds. Near the Kapaleshwar Mahadev temple, on private land, those setting up circuses and entertainment facilities have set up their equipment and camps. The electricity department has installed poles and connected wires in the dunes for the animal herders.
The Animal Husbandry Department received a budget of 23 lakh rupees from the Directorate for the fair's arrangements. Fair Officer Sunil Ghiya stated that last year, a total of 28 lakh rupees were spent on the fair's arrangements. This year, only 23 lakh rupees were requested and have been received.
The remaining 5 lakh rupees are expected to be generated through the sale of animal permits, trade, and other sources. A sum of 28 lakh rupees will be spent on animal competition prizes, electricity, and other arrangements for the fair. It is noteworthy that recently, Cabinet Minister Suresh Singh Rawat had instructed to increase the prize money awarded to animal herders and in competitions.
The Public Health Engineering Department will supply an additional 10 lakh litres of drinking water daily from the Bisalpur line, beyond the current capacity, starting from October 22, coinciding with the commencement of the Pushkar Animal Fair. Assistant Engineer Bhola Singh informed that the current daily consumption is 22.50 lakh litres. During the fair, an additional 10 lakh litres of drinking water will be procured and distributed across 26 zones in Pushkar. Furthermore, water will be supplied on an alternate-day system, meaning every other day.
This year, the Pushkar Fair will be presented in several new ways. For the first time, a camel and horse show will be organised, with BSF personnel showcasing the camels. A major attraction at the fair this year will be the 'Mr and Miss Rajasthan' competition, which is being held for the first time.
Interestingly, no VIP passes will be issued to any guests or officials this year. The Bollywood Night at the fair will feature the singing duo Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod. For the convenience of animal herders, an online plot booking system has been introduced this year. Additionally, preparations are underway to give special recognition to folk culture by providing a platform for local artists, folk dances, and Rajasthani singing.
Big NewsView All
Ajmer
Rajasthan
Trending