Pushkar Fair 2025: Camel and Horse Show to Debut as Pushkar Fair Begins Tomorrow, Mr-Miss Rajasthan to Also Showcase Talent

The sandy dunes, deserted throughout the year, are beginning to come alive. The Animal Husbandry Department will inaugurate the animal fair at the new fairgrounds on October 22, the second day after Diwali. Tent vendors have already pitched their marquees at the fairgrounds. Near the Kapaleshwar Mahadev temple, on private land, those setting up circuses and entertainment facilities have set up their equipment and camps. The electricity department has installed poles and connected wires in the dunes for the animal herders.