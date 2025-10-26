Pushkar Fair 2025: World’s Smallest Horse Arrives for the First Time, Becomes Centre of Attraction, Know Why It’s Special

Pushkar Fair 2025 (Image: ANI)
Ajmer. The international Pushkar Fair is gradually gaining momentum. The number of animals at the fairgrounds is continuously increasing. Horses worth crores of rupees have arrived at the fair. The special thing is that for the first time, the smallest horse has also arrived at the Pushkar Fair, which has become a centre of attraction.
As the smallest breed of horses arrived at the Pushkar Fair, a crowd of people started gathering to see them. Everyone wants to see the smallest horse just once. Four horses of the smallest breed have arrived at the Pushkar Fair. The height of horses of this breed is approximately 24 to 31 inches, which is about two and a half feet.
Abhinav Tiwari, a resident of Jaipur, said that the Shetland Pony is originally from the Shetland Islands of Scotland. Despite its small stature, it is very strong, intelligent, and friendly. This is why they are used for children's rides and as pets.
He said that the Shetland Pony, recognised worldwide as the smallest breed, was brought from a friend in Punjab. He has been raising them for about four years. He has been coming to the Pushkar Fair for the last two years. Every time he used to bring small breeds of cows. This time, along with cows of all three breeds, he has brought a small horse for the first time.
It is noteworthy that the Pushkar Fair 2025 officially began on October 22. The formal inauguration of the Pushkar Fair will take place on October 30, which will be attended by several ministers from the state government.
