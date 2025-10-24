Rajasthan Achieves Second Place Nationally, Jodhpur, Kota, and Bikaner Lead in National Nutrition Month

Mahendra Soni, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, informed that under the Deputy Chief Minister's guidance, the department's precise strategy and team spirit led the state to achieve 88,93,346 accomplishments against a target of 81,01,730. Consequently, Rajasthan's overall achievement rate stood at 114.12 percent. He added that this success is a result of the collective efforts of 41 districts and 62,321 Anganwadi centres in the state. Nationally, Gujarat secured the first position with 115.74 percent, Rajasthan ranked second with 114.12 percent, and Chhattisgarh came in third with 108.30 percent.