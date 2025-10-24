Rajasthan Achieves Second Place Nationally, Jodhpur, Kota, and Bikaner Lead in National Nutrition Month

National Nutrition Month (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur. Rajasthan has achieved a remarkable second position nationwide in the National Nutrition Month 2025. The state secured this significant accomplishment due to the effective implementation by the Women and Child Development Department, coordinated efforts of the district administration, and the dedication of Anganwadi workers.
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development, Diya Kumari, congratulated the department on this success and stated that Rajasthan has consistently improved its performance. Following its first-place rankings in the National Nutrition Fortnight and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, the state has once again demonstrated excellent performance in the National Nutrition Month 2025, strengthening its national presence.
Mahendra Soni, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, informed that under the Deputy Chief Minister's guidance, the department's precise strategy and team spirit led the state to achieve 88,93,346 accomplishments against a target of 81,01,730. Consequently, Rajasthan's overall achievement rate stood at 114.12 percent. He added that this success is a result of the collective efforts of 41 districts and 62,321 Anganwadi centres in the state. Nationally, Gujarat secured the first position with 115.74 percent, Rajasthan ranked second with 114.12 percent, and Chhattisgarh came in third with 108.30 percent.
Director ICDS, Vasudev Malawat, stated that nutrition-related activities will be further enhanced in the coming months to make Rajasthan a malnutrition-free state and set an example for the country. During Nutrition Month 2025, various activities were organised across the state, including awareness programmes, community participation, home visits, distribution of nutritious food, and maternal and child health consultations.
Key themes this year included addressing the problem of obesity, reducing sugar and oil consumption, early childhood education, focusing on infant feeding practices, and promoting male participation. Additionally, special emphasis was placed on "Vocal for Local" and digitisation.
The top-performing districts in Rajasthan included Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Churu, and Hanumangarh. Jodhpur district recorded an excellent achievement of 134.98 percent, while other districts also surpassed their targets by over 125 percent.
The Women and Child Development Department expressed gratitude to all the officers, Anganwadi workers, helpers, and local communities who contributed to this success, stating that this achievement is a significant step towards the goal of a "Nourished India, Healthy India."
