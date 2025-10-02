Rajasthan: Alwar City Experiences Pleasant Rainfall

Rain in Alwar (Image: Patrika)
Moderate rainfall occurred in Alwar city on Thursday. Clouds had been gathering in the sky since morning, and the rain in the afternoon made the weather pleasant. Although the monsoon season has ended, this rain has brought relief to farmers. Increased soil moisture will allow for the timely sowing of the Rabi crop.
Furthermore, areas that have recorded good rainfall will not require irrigation for now. Farmers state that this rain has alleviated a major concern for them and will have a positive impact on crop production. City dwellers also enjoyed the pleasant weather, relishing the rain.
