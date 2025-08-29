Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Monsoon Trough Intensifies

Jaipur. The monsoon has once again gained momentum in Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over Odisha-Chhattisgarh has weakened and is now active in Vidarbha and surrounding areas. Due to its effect, the monsoon trough line passes through Rajasthan via Bikaner and Kota, intensifying rainfall activities in the state.
🔷 Moderate rainfall is expected in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next 5-6 days, and heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of the southern and south-eastern regions.
🔷 Moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, excluding the border areas, for the next 4-5 days.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating that moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jodhpur divisions on 29 August. Light to moderate rainfall will continue in most districts of eastern Rajasthan for the next five to six days. Heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas of the southern and south-eastern regions.
Meanwhile, the department has issued a major alert for 31 August. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Baran, Rajsamand, and Udaipur districts on this day. A heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Sirohi districts.
🔷 The low-pressure area over Odisha-Chhattisgarh has weakened today and remains as a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and surrounding areas. Today, the monsoon trough line is passing through Bikaner and Kota.
🔷 Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jodhpur divisions today.
🔷 Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next 5-6 days, and heavy rainfall is likely in some parts of the southern and south-eastern regions.
🔷 Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, excluding the border areas, for the next 4-5 days.
Source: Jaipur Meteorological Centre, IMD