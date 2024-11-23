scriptRajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government's 4-year tenure, Kirodi's reputation is also at stake

If the BJP wins three to four seats, it will be a big advantage for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Nov 23, 2024

Rajasthan By Election Results 2024: The results of the by-elections in seven seats in Rajasthan will decide the fate of the BJP-led government’s leaders for the next four years. The party fought this election under new leadership. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took charge of the entire by-election and was accompanied by State President Madan Rathore at all times.
The entire responsibility of ticket distribution to campaigning was on CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Madan Rathore. The Chief Minister visited each seat twice, and Madan Rathore toured all seven seats. Former CM Vasundhara Raje kept a distance from this election. From stopping rebellion to making strategies, all the work was done under the strong leadership of CM Bhajanlal.

Out of the seven seats, the BJP had only one seat, Salumbar. This seat was vacated due to the death of a BJP MLA. Apart from this, the remaining six seats are not with the BJP. Therefore, the BJP does not have much to lose, but it has a lot to gain.
If the party wins three to four seats, it will be a big advantage for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. This is the first time Sharma has become the CM, so if the BJP wins more seats, his acceptability within the party will increase, and this message will also reach Delhi that Bhajanlal Sharma’s grip is strengthening.

Out of the seven seats, one seat is Dausa, which is a matter of prestige for Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. The BJP has given a ticket to Kirodi Lal Meena’s brother Jagmohan from Dausa.

