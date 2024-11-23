Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake

The entire responsibility of ticket distribution to campaigning was on CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Madan Rathore. The Chief Minister visited each seat twice, and Madan Rathore toured all seven seats. Former CM Vasundhara Raje kept a distance from this election. From stopping rebellion to making strategies, all the work was done under the strong leadership of CM Bhajanlal.

Less to Lose, More to Gain Out of the seven seats, the BJP had only one seat, Salumbar. This seat was vacated due to the death of a BJP MLA. Apart from this, the remaining six seats are not with the BJP. Therefore, the BJP does not have much to lose, but it has a lot to gain.

If the party wins three to four seats, it will be a big advantage for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. This is the first time Sharma has become the CM, so if the BJP wins more seats, his acceptability within the party will increase, and this message will also reach Delhi that Bhajanlal Sharma’s grip is strengthening.