scriptRajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

Short-term tenders and exchanges will be used to bridge the gap between demand and supply. However, there are concerns about procuring electricity at higher rates.

JaipurApr 08, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan 240 Lakh Units Electricity Shortage Possibility in Summer Officers Worried CM Bhajanlal gave Strict Orders
Bhawanesh Gupta
Rajasthan Power Shortage: The Rajasthan Energy Development Corporation and the Energy Department are grappling with power management challenges in Jaipur’s summer heat. Following Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s instructions to avoid power cuts, the entire department has been engaged in power management from April to June. Officials have expressed concerns about a potential shortfall of approximately 240 million units of electricity during this period.
Difficulties are anticipated, particularly during peak hours (7 hours) in the mornings and evenings. Short-term tenders and exchanges will be used to bridge the gap between demand and supply. However, there are concerns about procuring electricity at higher rates. Electricity consumption this year is expected to be 7-8% higher than last year. However, CM Bhajan Lal himself has stated that he will discuss the need for additional electricity with the central government.

Areas of Relief

1- Last year, due to banking (loan repayment of electricity), 1000 MW of electricity was supplied to Uttar Pradesh during the summer season. This will not be necessary this year, and the additional power will be added to the management plan.
2- More than 6000 MW of electricity will be sourced from the Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation this year. In contrast, their thermal plants previously supplied only 5000-5500 MW.

Power Management Strategies

1- 150 MW of electricity will be purchased from the exchange in April.
2- 300 MW of electricity will be purchased in May and June.
3- 350 MW will be supplied from the Rawatbhata nuclear power plant.
4- Efforts are underway to procure 1000 MW from the central government.
5- Short-term tenders for 400 MW.

7% Higher Demand Than Last Year

The estimated electricity demand from April to June is 328,770 million units. This is approximately 8% higher than the same period last year.

Hope for Relief from Solar and Wind Energy

An average of 5000 MW of electricity is expected from solar sources during the day. Electricity will also be generated from wind energy, although output may fluctuate.

Rising Electricity Consumption

Financial Year – Electricity Supply (Lakh Units)
2020-21- 650,999
2021-22 – 697,000
2022-23 – 795,000
2023-24 – 839,000
2024-25 – 921,000.

Estimated Demand and Availability

Month – Demand – Availability
April – 3340 3503
May – 3788 3663
June – 3831 3722
(Daily electricity demand and availability; figures in Lakh units).

Electricity Demand Projection

1 – Estimated average electricity demand: 16,000 MW
2 – Peak demand may reach 17,500 MW
(Higher demand anticipated between 6-9 AM and 7 PM-11 PM).

News / Special / Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

Special

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

in 1 hour

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

in 2 hours

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

Bollywood

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

in 3 hours

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

UP News

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

16 hours ago

Latest Special

Jail Prahari Exam Admit Cards Released: Jeans Banned, Dress Code in Effect

Special

Jail Prahari Exam Admit Cards Released: Jeans Banned, Dress Code in Effect

in 4 hours

Veteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94

Special

Veteran BJP Leader Kishanaram Nai Passes Away at 94

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

in 2 hours

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

Special

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.