Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

Difficulties are anticipated, particularly during peak hours (7 hours) in the mornings and evenings. Short-term tenders and exchanges will be used to bridge the gap between demand and supply. However, there are concerns about procuring electricity at higher rates. Electricity consumption this year is expected to be 7-8% higher than last year. However, CM Bhajan Lal himself has stated that he will discuss the need for additional electricity with the central government.

Areas of Relief 1- Last year, due to banking (loan repayment of electricity), 1000 MW of electricity was supplied to Uttar Pradesh during the summer season. This will not be necessary this year, and the additional power will be added to the management plan.

2- More than 6000 MW of electricity will be sourced from the Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation this year. In contrast, their thermal plants previously supplied only 5000-5500 MW. Power Management Strategies 1- 150 MW of electricity will be purchased from the exchange in April.

2- 300 MW of electricity will be purchased in May and June.

3- 350 MW will be supplied from the Rawatbhata nuclear power plant.

4- Efforts are underway to procure 1000 MW from the central government.

5- Short-term tenders for 400 MW.

7% Higher Demand Than Last Year The estimated electricity demand from April to June is 328,770 million units. This is approximately 8% higher than the same period last year. Hope for Relief from Solar and Wind Energy An average of 5000 MW of electricity is expected from solar sources during the day. Electricity will also be generated from wind energy, although output may fluctuate.

Rising Electricity Consumption Financial Year – Electricity Supply (Lakh Units)

2020-21- 650,999

2021-22 – 697,000

2022-23 – 795,000

2023-24 – 839,000

2024-25 – 921,000. Estimated Demand and Availability Month – Demand – Availability

April – 3340 – 3503

May – 3788 – 3663

June – 3831 – 3722

(Daily electricity demand and availability; figures in Lakh units).