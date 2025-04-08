Rajasthan Faces Potential 24 Million Unit Power Deficit During Summer

Areas of Relief1- Last year, due to banking (loan repayment of electricity), 1000 MW of electricity was supplied to Uttar Pradesh during the summer season. This will not be necessary this year, and the additional power will be added to the management plan.
Power Management Strategies1- 150 MW of electricity will be purchased from the exchange in April.
2- 300 MW of electricity will be purchased in May and June.
3- 350 MW will be supplied from the Rawatbhata nuclear power plant.
4- Efforts are underway to procure 1000 MW from the central government.
5- Short-term tenders for 400 MW.
7% Higher Demand Than Last YearThe estimated electricity demand from April to June is 328,770 million units. This is approximately 8% higher than the same period last year.
Hope for Relief from Solar and Wind EnergyAn average of 5000 MW of electricity is expected from solar sources during the day. Electricity will also be generated from wind energy, although output may fluctuate.
Rising Electricity ConsumptionFinancial Year – Electricity Supply (Lakh Units)
2020-21- 650,999
2021-22 – 697,000
2022-23 – 795,000
2023-24 – 839,000
2024-25 – 921,000.
Estimated Demand and AvailabilityMonth – Demand – Availability
April – 3340 – 3503
May – 3788 – 3663
June – 3831 – 3722
(Daily electricity demand and availability; figures in Lakh units).
Electricity Demand Projection1 – Estimated average electricity demand: 16,000 MW
2 – Peak demand may reach 17,500 MW
(Higher demand anticipated between 6-9 AM and 7 PM-11 PM).