Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Approved – CM Bhajanlal CM Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Tuesday via social media that on the special occasion of the new year Vikram Samvat (2082) and the new financial year 2025-26, our government has approved a 2% increase in the dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission.

नव वर्ष विक्रम संवत (2082) एवं नवीन वित्तीय वर्ष 2025-26 के विशेष उपलक्ष्य पर हमारी सरकार ने सातवें वेतनमान के अंतर्गत राज्य कर्मचारियों/पेंशनर्स के महंगाई भत्ते में 2 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि को स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। इस निर्णय के फलस्वरूप राज्य कर्मचारियों एवं पेंशनर्स को 1 जनवरी 2025… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) April 1, 2025 55% Dearness Allowance and Relief to be Payable As a result of this decision by the Rajasthan government, state employees and pensioners will receive 55% dearness allowance and relief from January 1st. This decision will benefit approximately eight lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners. Three months' DA will be deposited into the employees' GPF accounts. The increased DA from April onwards will be paid in cash.

CM Says Fully Committed to the Welfare of Employees and Pensioners CM Bhajanlal said that our government is fully committed to the welfare of all the state’s employees and pensioners and to continuously improving their standard of living.