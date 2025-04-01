scriptRajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Rajasthan News: Good news for Rajasthan’s employees and pensioners. The Rajasthan government has approved an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission.

JaipurApr 01, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: After the central government, the Rajasthan government has also decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners. Under the Seventh Pay Commission, the Rajasthan government has approved a 2% hike in the dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners.

2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Approved – CM Bhajanlal

CM Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Tuesday via social media that on the special occasion of the new year Vikram Samvat (2082) and the new financial year 2025-26, our government has approved a 2% increase in the dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission.

55% Dearness Allowance and Relief to be Payable

As a result of this decision by the Rajasthan government, state employees and pensioners will receive 55% dearness allowance and relief from January 1st. This decision will benefit approximately eight lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners. Three months’ DA will be deposited into the employees’ GPF accounts. The increased DA from April onwards will be paid in cash.

CM Says Fully Committed to the Welfare of Employees and Pensioners

CM Bhajanlal said that our government is fully committed to the welfare of all the state’s employees and pensioners and to continuously improving their standard of living.

Government Employees’ DA Increased Twice a Year

The dearness allowance (DA) for government employees is increased twice a year, based on January and July. The government announces the DA hike in March and October. The arrears are deposited into the General Provident Fund (GPF), and the revised DA is added to the salary from the following month.

