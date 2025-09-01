Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Damage Tracks, Disrupt Jammu Rail Line for Five Days; 10 Trains Cancelled Today

Passengers are facing increasing difficulties on the Jammu route. Heavy rainfall has damaged the tracks, completely halting rail operations for five days. Ten trains to and from Rajasthan will be cancelled from their originating stations today. Details of the cancelled trains are here.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Rajasthan Heavy Rains Track Damaged Rail Operations halted on Jammu route for 5 days 10 trains will be cancelled Today
Cancelled Train (Image: Patrika)

Passengers are facing increasing difficulties on the Jammu route. Train services have been completely suspended for five days due to track damage caused by heavy rain. Stranded passengers are now forced to travel by air, incurring significant extra expense. The greatest hardship is being faced by army personnel who have to purchase expensive air tickets to travel to and from their homes on leave.

Severe Track Damage Due to Rain; Repair Work Underway…

According to railway officials, the track near Kathua-Madhopur (Punjab) has suffered severe damage due to incessant rain. Repair work is underway, but it may take some time for the situation to return to normal. For a fifth consecutive day, major trains to and from Jammu from Rajasthan remained cancelled. Eight to ten trains have been affected daily since Wednesday, including those going to Jammu Tawi and Katra.

Army Personnel and Pilgrims Most Affected

The cancellation of these trains is causing the greatest inconvenience to army officers and personnel. Given that Jammu and Kashmir is a major military region, hundreds of soldiers travel to and from Rajasthan daily. In addition, a large number of pilgrims travel to visit Vaishno Devi. Meanwhile, airlines have taken advantage of the situation by slightly increasing airfares, further increasing the financial burden on passengers.

Ten Trains Cancelled from Origin Stations Today

1- Barmer–Jammu Tawi
2- Jammu Tawi–Barmer
3- Bhagat Ki Kothi–Jammu Tawi
4- Jammu Tawi–Bhagat Ki Kothi
5- Ajmer–Jammu Tawi
6- Jammu Tawi–Ajmer
7- Jammu Tawi–Sabarmati
8- Sabarmati–Jammu Tawi
9- MCTM Udhampur–Bhavnagar Terminus
10- Jammu Tawi–Bandra Terminus.

