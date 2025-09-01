Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Damage Tracks, Disrupt Jammu Rail Line for Five Days; 10 Trains Cancelled Today

Passengers are facing increasing difficulties on the Jammu route. Train services have been completely suspended for five days due to track damage caused by heavy rain. Stranded passengers are now forced to travel by air, incurring significant extra expense. The greatest hardship is being faced by army personnel who have to purchase expensive air tickets to travel to and from their homes on leave.
According to railway officials, the track near Kathua-Madhopur (Punjab) has suffered severe damage due to incessant rain. Repair work is underway, but it may take some time for the situation to return to normal. For a fifth consecutive day, major trains to and from Jammu from Rajasthan remained cancelled. Eight to ten trains have been affected daily since Wednesday, including those going to Jammu Tawi and Katra.
The cancellation of these trains is causing the greatest inconvenience to army officers and personnel. Given that Jammu and Kashmir is a major military region, hundreds of soldiers travel to and from Rajasthan daily. In addition, a large number of pilgrims travel to visit Vaishno Devi. Meanwhile, airlines have taken advantage of the situation by slightly increasing airfares, further increasing the financial burden on passengers.
1- Barmer–Jammu Tawi
2- Jammu Tawi–Barmer
3- Bhagat Ki Kothi–Jammu Tawi
4- Jammu Tawi–Bhagat Ki Kothi
5- Ajmer–Jammu Tawi
6- Jammu Tawi–Ajmer
7- Jammu Tawi–Sabarmati
8- Sabarmati–Jammu Tawi
9- MCTM Udhampur–Bhavnagar Terminus
10- Jammu Tawi–Bandra Terminus.