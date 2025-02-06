scriptRajasthan LPG Tanker Overturns, Major Accident Averted | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan LPG Tanker Overturns, Major Accident Averted

LPG Tanker Accident: The police first stopped vehicles on both sides of the highway. After this, vehicles were diverted through a detour.

JodhpurFeb 06, 2025 / 11:33 am

Patrika Desk

LPG Tanker Accident

पत्रिका फोटो

A major accident was narrowly averted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Thursday morning. An LPG tanker overturned at the Kolupabuji toll plaza on the Falaudi-Ramji ka Gol mega highway under the Lohawat police station. This caused a commotion on the highway. Toll employees immediately informed the police about the accident.

Power Supply Cut

Upon receiving the information, the Lohawat police station arrived at the scene. The police first stopped vehicles on the highway in both directions. Vehicles were then diverted through a side road. Simultaneously, the power supply was also cut off. The Dechu SDM also reached the spot. A hydro crane has been called to upright the LPG tanker. Fire engines are also present at the scene.

Driver Sustains Minor Injuries

Police said the driver sustained minor injuries in the accident and has been taken to hospital for treatment. The tanker was reportedly travelling from Gujarat to Punjab. The tanker overturned within a single lane of the toll plaza, damaging the toll booth employees’ office. Police have evacuated the toll plaza staff.
It is noteworthy that last year, in Bhankrota, Jaipur, an LPG tanker overturned while attempting a U-turn and was hit by a container truck from behind. This caused an LPG leak, followed by a massive explosion, resulting in several fatalities from burns.

News / Special / Rajasthan LPG Tanker Overturns, Major Accident Averted

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

National News

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

in 3 hours

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

Special

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

21 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th Birthday Message: Tackle Mental Stress by Leaving Work at Work

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th Birthday Message: Tackle Mental Stress by Leaving Work at Work

in 3 hours

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

20 hours ago

Latest Special

Humble Salary, Massive Wealth: Teacher’s Rs 8 Crore Assets Under EOW Scrutiny

Special

Humble Salary, Massive Wealth: Teacher’s Rs 8 Crore Assets Under EOW Scrutiny

in 4 hours

Free Buses for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims from here in Rajasthan

Special

Free Buses for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims from here in Rajasthan

in 3 hours

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

Special

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

21 hours ago

Phalodi Satta Bazar Shifts Prediction on Delhi Elections, Causes Stir in AAP Camp

Special

Phalodi Satta Bazar Shifts Prediction on Delhi Elections, Causes Stir in AAP Camp

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.