Rajasthan LPG Tanker Overturns, Major Accident Averted

Power Supply Cut Upon receiving the information, the Lohawat police station arrived at the scene. The police first stopped vehicles on the highway in both directions. Vehicles were then diverted through a side road. Simultaneously, the power supply was also cut off. The Dechu SDM also reached the spot. A hydro crane has been called to upright the LPG tanker. Fire engines are also present at the scene.

Driver Sustains Minor Injuries Police said the driver sustained minor injuries in the accident and has been taken to hospital for treatment. The tanker was reportedly travelling from Gujarat to Punjab. The tanker overturned within a single lane of the toll plaza, damaging the toll booth employees’ office. Police have evacuated the toll plaza staff.

It is noteworthy that last year, in Bhankrota, Jaipur, an LPG tanker overturned while attempting a U-turn and was hit by a container truck from behind. This caused an LPG leak, followed by a massive explosion, resulting in several fatalities from burns.