Rajasthan Pollution: Air Quality Worsens in 12 Cities, AQI Exceeds 200

After Delhi, pollution has started increasing in Rajasthan as well. The air quality in more than 12 cities, including Jaipur, was poor on Sunday. Is your city's name among them? Read on.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Rajasthan Pollution rises 12 cities AQI crosses 200 know their names

Rajasthan Pollution (Image: Patrika)

Rajasthan Pollution: Following Delhi, pollution levels have started rising in Rajasthan as well. The air quality in more than 12 cities, including the capital Jaipur, was poor on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 200 in these cities. On Sunday, Bhiwadi and Kota's AQI crossed 300, while in the capital, the AQI in the Sitapura area reached 307, which is considered a dangerous category.

Pollution level remains severe in Jaipur for the third day

In the state, the pollution level in Jaipur remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day, with the AQI in the Sitapura area at 307. Due to the high concentration of pollutants near the ground in these cities, smog persisted throughout the day. However, the pollution saw a slight improvement by evening, and the AQI also decreased slightly.

These are the categories

Good – 0-50 AQI
Satisfactory – 51-100 AQI
Moderate – 101-200 AQI
Poor – 201-300 AQI
Severe – 301-400 AQI
Hazardous – 401-500 AQI

Low temperature, a major reason

Pollution increases when the temperature drops and the wind becomes stagnant. This is because pollutants cannot disperse in the air and remain close to the ground surface.
S.N. Tikkriwal, Former Chief Scientific Officer, Pollution Control Board

