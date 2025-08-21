Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Receives Rs 3200 Crore for Education Development

CM Sharma's efforts bear fruit, education development to get a new dimension. The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will receive a boost, with work ranging from school construction to the development of digital labs.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

(Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's efforts have yielded significant support for Rajasthan's education system. The central government has approved ₹3,200 crore for the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The first instalment of this amount is expected to be released soon.

Chief Minister Sharma recently met with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, briefing him on the state's education improvement plans and requesting central assistance. The Education Minister agreed to provide the state with ₹3,200 crore and assured that the funds would be released soon.

This funding will support construction and repair work in several schools across the state, including Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential Schools. Furthermore, it will accelerate initiatives in vocational education, ICT and digital labs, NIPUN Bharat, community mobilisation, innovation, and overall education monitoring.

The state government believes that this support will strengthen the state's educational infrastructure and enable the provision of modern, accessible, and quality education to every child.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 05:36 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Receives Rs 3200 Crore for Education Development
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.