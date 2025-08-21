Rajasthan Receives Rs 3200 Crore for Education Development

Jaipur. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's efforts have yielded significant support for Rajasthan's education system. The central government has approved ₹3,200 crore for the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The first instalment of this amount is expected to be released soon.
Chief Minister Sharma recently met with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, briefing him on the state's education improvement plans and requesting central assistance. The Education Minister agreed to provide the state with ₹3,200 crore and assured that the funds would be released soon.
This funding will support construction and repair work in several schools across the state, including Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential Schools. Furthermore, it will accelerate initiatives in vocational education, ICT and digital labs, NIPUN Bharat, community mobilisation, innovation, and overall education monitoring.
The state government believes that this support will strengthen the state's educational infrastructure and enable the provision of modern, accessible, and quality education to every child.