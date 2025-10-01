Rajasthan Sees 31.52 Percent Rise in Cybercrime, Over 400 Victims Daily

Cybercrime (Image: Patrika)
Cybercrime is rapidly increasing in Rajasthan. This year, a 31.52 percent increase in cybercrime cases has been recorded compared to last year. This figure raises serious concerns about digital security in the state.
Complaints registered on the helpline number 1930 clearly show the extent to which cyber fraudsters are active. In August 2025 alone, 12,612 people registered complaints of cybercrime, meaning an average of more than 406 people fell victim to cyber fraud every day.
The most shocking aspect is that there has been an 84 percent decrease in cases of tracing the location of cyber fraudsters. From January 2024 to August 2025, the ability to identify and locate criminals has weakened, further increasing challenges for investigative agencies.
The Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, Rajiv Sharma, recently instructed all District Superintendents of Police and DCPs through video conferencing to take strict and swift action against cybercriminals. He stated that strengthening awareness campaigns and technical surveillance is the need of the hour to protect the public from fraud.
Experts believe that cyber fraudsters are constantly devising new methods, and therefore, the public must also remain vigilant. This rising crime can only be curbed by avoiding suspicious calls, links, and online offers.
Big NewsView All
Special
Trending