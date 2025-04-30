Rajasthan to Implement New Electricity Billing System

Smart Meter Installation to Commence Currently, billing is done for this amount. However, consumers will continue to receive a 15-paise per unit discount. Under the central government’s RDSS scheme, the installation of smart meters for approximately 1.43 crore connection holders in the state is about to begin. ₹14037 crore will be spent on this. Until now, a postpaid option was also available.

Claimed Consumer Benefits 1- Daily electricity consumption and charge (expense) information will be available. Based on this, monthly consumption planning can be done.

2- As soon as the home supply is cut off, information will directly reach the control room.

3- An alert message will be sent to the mobile phone if the electricity supply load becomes high. Daily electricity consumption and charge (expense) information will be available. Based on this, monthly consumption planning can be done.As soon as the home supply is cut off, information will directly reach the control room.An alert message will be sent to the mobile phone if the electricity supply load becomes high.

Billing to Continue for Two to Four Months DISCOMs are developing a mechanism to allow consumers to easily adopt this system. They are considering offering a postpaid facility for the initial two to four months. After that, it will automatically switch to prepaid. Therefore, the meters will have both options. The survey has been started by the team. Experts believe that an uninterrupted power supply should be ensured with the prepaid system.