Rajasthan to Implement New Electricity Billing System

Electricity Bill Update News: The installation of 1.43 crore smart meters has commenced in Rajasthan. A new system for paying electricity bills has been implemented. Learn how consumers will now pay their electricity bills.

JaipurApr 30, 2025 / 08:40 am

Patrika Desk

rajasthan Electricity
Electricity Bill Update News: Rajasthan electricity consumers (excluding agricultural consumers) will have to pay in advance before consuming electricity. DISCOMs are starting the work of installing smart meters for approximately 1.43 crore connection holders. This will eliminate the postpaid facility (payment after consumption); only a prepaid facility will be available, meaning consumers will have to pay (recharge) before consuming electricity. This will bring approximately ₹50,000 crore annually into the electricity companies’ coffers before electricity supply even begins.

Smart Meter Installation to Commence

Currently, billing is done for this amount. However, consumers will continue to receive a 15-paise per unit discount. Under the central government’s RDSS scheme, the installation of smart meters for approximately 1.43 crore connection holders in the state is about to begin. ₹14037 crore will be spent on this. Until now, a postpaid option was also available.
 

Claimed Consumer Benefits

1- Daily electricity consumption and charge (expense) information will be available. Based on this, monthly consumption planning can be done.
2- As soon as the home supply is cut off, information will directly reach the control room.
3- An alert message will be sent to the mobile phone if the electricity supply load becomes high.

Billing to Continue for Two to Four Months

DISCOMs are developing a mechanism to allow consumers to easily adopt this system. They are considering offering a postpaid facility for the initial two to four months. After that, it will automatically switch to prepaid. Therefore, the meters will have both options. The survey has been started by the team. Experts believe that an uninterrupted power supply should be ensured with the prepaid system.

Reasons for the Change

1- Energy department officials say that the central government has set an agenda to replace old meters with prepaid smart meters across the country. The intention behind this is to improve the financial condition of DISCOMs and provide an uninterrupted power supply to the people.
2- DISCOMs will receive payment in advance, enabling them to make timely payments to generation companies. This will prevent late payment charges and penalties. The need to borrow from banks will be reduced. They will be freed from the process of issuing and distributing bills.
3- Consumers will continue to receive a 15-paise per unit discount; the plan has been prepared on this basis.

