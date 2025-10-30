Rajasthan to Trial Second Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Capable of 180 km/h

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train (Image: ANI)
Jaipur. The country's second Vande Bharat sleeper train is ready for trials. This train, equipped with modern amenities, recently reached Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh for testing. A significant aspect is that the second Vande Bharat sleeper train will also be trialled in Rajasthan. During the trials, the train will be seen running at a speed of 180 km per hour. It is noteworthy that the Integral Coach Factory and Bharat Earth Movers Limited have jointly manufactured the second Vande Bharat sleeper train.
A senior official from ICF stated that the Vande Bharat sleeper train has been designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation. Currently, it is being tested between Khajuraho and Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. The testing process has been determined by the railway's research and development wing. Following this, the train rake will be taken to Kota in Rajasthan for testing at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour.
According to the official, necessary improvements and adjustments will be made within 30 days of the speed trials. The Ministry of Railways has not yet allocated any sleeper rakes to any related zones. The first Vande Bharat train is stationed in Delhi, and therefore, the second train will also be taken to the Shakurbasti train set depot. Further plans will be formulated based on the trial results.
The Vande Bharat sleeper train has been designed with state-of-the-art technology and passenger comfort in mind. The exterior of the train features an aerodynamic design, which will save energy and enhance the train's speed. This train is capable of running at speeds between 160 and 200 km per hour.
The Vande Bharat sleeper train's seats have been designed keeping in mind the comfort of long-distance passengers. The train will feature first, second, and third AC coaches, along with sleeper berths.
The train doors are automatic, and the interior is aircraft-like. Passengers will have comfortable seats with space for water bottles. Additionally, reading lights and charging points will be available.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending