Rajasthan Weather: Rain System Alters Seasonal Cycle, Cold Wave and ‘Mawath’ Expected in November!

According to meteorologists, this year Rajasthan is likely to experience cold waves and unseasonal rain (Mawth) early, in November-December. In such a scenario, residents of the state may have to face bone-chilling cold, dense fog, and severe cold waves during the winter season.

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Cold in Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)

Winter Weather Prediction in Rajasthan: Rajasthan experienced bumper monsoon rains this year, and even after the monsoon's departure, the region continued to receive significant rainfall. The impact of the excess rainfall in several districts is now becoming apparent in the upcoming weather patterns. Meteorologists suggest that Rajasthan is likely to experience an early onset of cold waves and 'Mawth' (winter rains) in November-December this year. Consequently, residents of the state may have to brace for intensely cold winters, dense fog, and bone-chilling cold waves.

Night Temperatures Plummet

In many districts of Rajasthan, night temperatures have started dropping below normal levels as early as October. Due to the moisture in the air, people are experiencing a pleasant chill in the mornings and evenings. Other districts in the state are also beginning to show signs of winter. In the Shekhawati region, night temperatures are hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. In some parts of Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, the effect of fog has been observed in the mornings and evenings even in October. With the drop in night temperatures, winter is now gaining momentum.

Cold Waves and 'Mawth' to Bring Shivers

Meteorologists believe that due to the influence of La Niña this year, the winter season in the northeastern parts of the country will be marked by intensely cold weather. Changes in wind patterns have caused northeasterly winds to start blowing as early as October. The entry of cold northerly winds in Rajasthan has begun to curb the rising temperatures. This is already evident in the falling night temperatures. Due to the effect of these northeasterly winds, there is a possibility of cold waves starting in November itself, and the 'Mawth' season, which usually occurs in December-January, is also expected to become active earlier this year, according to the Meteorological Department. Snowfall has already commenced in the Himalayan foothills and surrounding areas in October. Therefore, the winter season in the plains of Rajasthan is expected to be colder than normal this year.

Night Temperatures Below 20 Degrees in Ten Districts

Last night, the night temperature in 10 districts of Rajasthan remained below normal. Sikar recorded the lowest at 16.0 degrees Celsius, followed by Udaipur at 16.4, Ajmer at 16.4, and Pilani at 16.6 degrees Celsius. Other districts also saw a drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in night temperatures. The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius last night, but due to the humidity in the air, a pleasant chill is being felt in the mornings and evenings. In Jaipur and many other cities, daytime temperatures are currently normal or above, leading to a sharp sting from the sun during the day.



Monsoon Recedes from Four States

According to the Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from Rajasthan and has now receded from the remaining parts of Gujarat, some parts of Maharashtra, most parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Bihar as of last Friday. Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, the entire Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, and some parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and Telangana over the next 3-4 days.

Night Temperatures in Major Cities of Rajasthan






























































































































StationMaximum Temperature (°C)Departure from Normal (Max.)Minimum Temperature (°C)Departure from Normal (Min.)
Ajmer30.2-5.216.4-1.1
Alwar30.018.0
Barmer35.4-2.322.3-1.1
Bhilwara31.5-3.817.0-2.4
Bikaner32.4-4.921.8-0.6
Chittorgarh32.3-2.817.8-1.2
Churu31.0-6.118.0-2.2
Jaipur31.0-4.119.7-2.1
Jaisalmer35.5-1.921.0-2.3
Jodhpur32.7-4.318.6-3.3
Kota30.9-4.420.2-3.8
Phalodi32.8-5.423.42.2
Pilani30.9-4.816.6-2.8
Sikar29.5-4.416.0-3.7
Sri Ganganagar32.5-4.119.6-0.9
Udaipur30.0-3.916.4-2.9

Published on:

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather: Rain System Alters Seasonal Cycle, Cold Wave and 'Mawath' Expected in November!

