Rajasthan Weather: Rain System Alters Seasonal Cycle, Cold Wave and ‘Mawath’ Expected in November!

Meteorologists believe that due to the influence of La Niña this year, the winter season in the northeastern parts of the country will be marked by intensely cold weather. Changes in wind patterns have caused northeasterly winds to start blowing as early as October. The entry of cold northerly winds in Rajasthan has begun to curb the rising temperatures. This is already evident in the falling night temperatures. Due to the effect of these northeasterly winds, there is a possibility of cold waves starting in November itself, and the 'Mawth' season, which usually occurs in December-January, is also expected to become active earlier this year, according to the Meteorological Department. Snowfall has already commenced in the Himalayan foothills and surrounding areas in October. Therefore, the winter season in the plains of Rajasthan is expected to be colder than normal this year.