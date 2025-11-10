Rajasthan Weather Update: Freezing Cold in Nagaur-Fatehpur, Weekend to Bring Intense Cold Torture

According to the Meteorological Department, day temperatures in western Rajasthan are still being recorded above normal, resulting in night temperatures in some cities also being higher than average. Due to the change in wind patterns, the impact of cold is expected to be minimal in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Kota in the coming days of this week. A change in the weather systems over the Himalayan foothills is predicted to cause a shift in wind patterns over many cities in Rajasthan by the weekend. This is expected to bring icy winds from the north, leading to severe cold in the plains of the state and dense fog in some areas.