Rajasthan Weather Update: Freezing Cold in Nagaur-Fatehpur, Weekend to Bring Intense Cold Torture

Weather in Rajasthan: The impact of the cold wave that has been affecting some cities in Rajasthan for the past two to three days has now lessened due to a change in wind patterns. However, Sikar and Nagaur experienced severe cold last night as well. The Meteorological Department has forecast relief from the cold for the next three to four days, with a cold wave and intense cold expected to return to the northeastern regions from the weekend. In most parts of western Rajasthan, dry weather prevailed with day and night temperatures remaining above average.
On Monday, dry and arid surface winds from the southwest influenced the weather in Churu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Udaipur. Due to the dry weather conditions, night temperatures in the western parts were recorded above normal. According to meteorologists, a shift in the wind pattern has replaced the cold winds from the north with dry winds from the southwest. Consequently, the possibility of severe cold is expected to be low for the next 3 to 4 days.
Last night, Nagaur recorded the lowest temperature at 6.9 degrees Celsius, and Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, making them the coldest. Mount Abu registered a night temperature of 7.0 degrees Celsius, while in eastern Rajasthan, night temperatures saw a slight increase in several cities, including Jaipur. Last night, Dausa recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 9.1, Karauli 9.7, and Lunkaransar 8.7 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, day temperatures in western Rajasthan are still being recorded above normal, resulting in night temperatures in some cities also being higher than average. Due to the change in wind patterns, the impact of cold is expected to be minimal in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Kota in the coming days of this week. A change in the weather systems over the Himalayan foothills is predicted to cause a shift in wind patterns over many cities in Rajasthan by the weekend. This is expected to bring icy winds from the north, leading to severe cold in the plains of the state and dense fog in some areas.
