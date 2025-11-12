Roadways Bus Hit College Student: RSRTC Blacklists Agency and Seeks Driver's Licence Revocation After Student's Death in Jaipur

Tanvi Chawariya (Image: Patrika)
RSRTC Takes Action After Student's Death: Following a tragic road accident in Jaipur, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has announced strict action. The corporation stated, 'We will write to the Transport Department to cancel the license of the bus driver responsible for the accident. Additionally, the agency that employed this driver has also been blacklisted.'
Drivers are provided with regular training, which has led to a reduction in the rate of road accidents over the past few years. In 2024-25, accidents involving corporation buses decreased by 19%, and the death rate fell by 33%.
A tragic accident occurred near Central Park on Prithviraj Marg in Jaipur. A speeding roadways bus hit a scooter from behind, carrying 23-year-old Tanvi Chawariya. After the collision, Tanvi fell onto the road and came under the wheels of the bus, resulting in her immediate and tragic death. The deceased was a final-year student at Kanodia College and was returning home by booking an online cab.
