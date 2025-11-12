Roadways Bus Hit College Student: RSRTC Blacklists Agency and Seeks Driver's Licence Revocation After Student's Death in Jaipur

A tragic accident occurred near Central Park on Prithviraj Marg in Jaipur. A speeding roadways bus hit a scooter from behind, carrying 23-year-old Tanvi Chawariya. After the collision, Tanvi fell onto the road and came under the wheels of the bus, resulting in her immediate and tragic death. The deceased was a final-year student at Kanodia College and was returning home by booking an online cab.