‘Ladeli Bhen’ after, 19 lakh students’ accounts credited with Rs 300, buy sanitary pads comfortably

Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme: “We will not leave any stone unturned for the welfare of women and girls”, CM transferred Rs 57.18 crore to students’ accounts for sanitary pads

BhopalSep 25, 2024 / 10:04 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme: Our state’s daughters have performed exceptionally well in every field. Talented daughters have made Madhya Pradesh proud globally. The government will not leave any stone unturned for the welfare of women and girls. These words were spoken by CM Dr. Mohan Yadav on Sunday at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal. He was addressing the dialogue and honor program of higher education and the school education department. During this, the CM transferred Rs 57.18 crore to the bank accounts of students under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme.

MP is the first state

With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to transfer money directly to students’ accounts for sanitary pads. In other states, pads are given to students. On this occasion, the CM was presented with a grand rakhi by the students. The students tied rakhi to the CM’s wrist, and in return, ‘brother’ Mohan gifted them presents. The CM honored the students who led the Republic Day parade in Delhi and also the students who excelled in various fields.

Rs 300 transferred to 19 lakh students’ accounts

CM Dr. Yadav transferred money to the accounts of 19 lakh students under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme. The amount of Rs 300 was transferred to the accounts of students from classes 7 to 12 for one year for sanitary pads. The Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Sukhveer Singh, and the Principal Secretary of School Education, Sanjay Goyal, were also present on the occasion.

No state gives money for pads

In states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, and New Delhi, free sanitary pads are being given to girls between 10 to 18 years and women up to 45 years of age.

Scotland is the first country with Period Product Act

Scotland is the first country where all period products are given free to women and girls. The Period Product Act was implemented in 2020.

