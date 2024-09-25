‘Ladeli Bhen’ after, 19 lakh students’ accounts credited with Rs 300, buy sanitary pads comfortably

MP is the first state With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to transfer money directly to students’ accounts for sanitary pads. In other states, pads are given to students. On this occasion, the CM was presented with a grand rakhi by the students. The students tied rakhi to the CM’s wrist, and in return, ‘brother’ Mohan gifted them presents. The CM honored the students who led the Republic Day parade in Delhi and also the students who excelled in various fields.

Rs 300 transferred to 19 lakh students’ accounts CM Dr. Yadav transferred money to the accounts of 19 lakh students under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme. The amount of Rs 300 was transferred to the accounts of students from classes 7 to 12 for one year for sanitary pads. The Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Sukhveer Singh, and the Principal Secretary of School Education, Sanjay Goyal, were also present on the occasion.

No state gives money for pads In states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, and New Delhi, free sanitary pads are being given to girls between 10 to 18 years and women up to 45 years of age.