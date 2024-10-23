scriptSocial Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Police Complaint Filed | Social Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Vishnoi; Police Complaint Filed | Latest News | Patrika News
Social Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Police Complaint Filed

The police have kept the case under investigation for now.

AjmerOct 23, 2024 / 12:40 pm

Patrika Desk

After the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, a controversy has erupted on social media over gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On Tuesday morning, social media was abuzz with threats to kill MP Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM national president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. In this regard, NSUI worker Ankit Gharu has filed a complaint at the Clock Tower police station. The police have kept the case under investigation for now.

Complaint filed at the police station

In the complaint, Ankit Gharu stated that a post on social media by Buddhaaditya Mohanty contained a threat to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mohanty wrote in the post, “Germany had the Gestapo, Israel has Mossad, America has the CIA… now India has Lawrence Bishnoi… Next in line should be Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi.” This post glorifies gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail and is inciting violence. Such threats can pose a serious threat to public safety and the security of MP Rahul Gandhi. A demand has been made to file a case against Mohanty. Those who submitted the memorandum included Pradesh Congress Committee members Sunil Lara, Umesh Tank, Rahul Jajota, Rohit Khanna, Rajveer Gurjar, and Umesh Sarwan, along with NSUI office-bearers.
The complaint has been taken up for investigation. Complaints have been received from all over the country regarding the comments made on social media. The viral post on social media is being investigated. – Dinesh Chaudhary, Charge of Clock Tower police station.

