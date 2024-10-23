Social Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Police Complaint Filed

Complaint filed at the police station In the complaint, Ankit Gharu stated that a post on social media by Buddhaaditya Mohanty contained a threat to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mohanty wrote in the post, “Germany had the Gestapo, Israel has Mossad, America has the CIA… now India has Lawrence Bishnoi… Next in line should be Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi.” This post glorifies gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail and is inciting violence. Such threats can pose a serious threat to public safety and the security of MP Rahul Gandhi. A demand has been made to file a case against Mohanty. Those who submitted the memorandum included Pradesh Congress Committee members Sunil Lara, Umesh Tank, Rahul Jajota, Rohit Khanna, Rajveer Gurjar, and Umesh Sarwan, along with NSUI office-bearers.

The complaint has been taken up for investigation. Complaints have been received from all over the country regarding the comments made on social media. The viral post on social media is being investigated. – Dinesh Chaudhary, Charge of Clock Tower police station.