Student Dies After Falling From Roof at Prestigious Jaipur Private School; Management Erases Evidence, Parents Distraught

School (Image: AI)
Rajasthan News: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from a prestigious private school in the capital on Saturday. A 12-year-old student of the sixth grade, Amaira, was critically injured after falling from the fifth floor of the school. She fell into bushes, hitting her head against a wall, which worsened her condition on the spot. Hearing the screams, the school staff immediately rushed to the spot and took her to Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
It is to be noted that serious allegations have been levelled against the school management after the incident. It is being reported that the Neerja Modi School management destroyed evidence from the scene. Meanwhile, after this accident, the parents' association has raised questions about the security arrangements.
The incident is said to have occurred around 1:30 PM. Amaira was a student of the sixth grade. According to information, the student suddenly fell from the fifth floor. After this, the staff pulled the child out of the bushes and sent her to the hospital by ambulance. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared the student dead.
Amaira's parents are in a terrible state in the emergency ward of the hospital. Her mother, Shibani Dev, is inconsolable, weeping incessantly. She is repeatedly screaming, "Give my child back." Her father, Vijay Kumar Dev, is completely distraught.
Following the incident, the school management is accused of cleaning the scene and removing bloodstains. Legally, it is mandatory to preserve evidence at an accident site so that the investigation is not hindered. However, the school has allegedly destroyed evidence, which could affect the investigation.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case. A team led by the local Station House Officer reached the school. The FSL team is also present at the spot. CCTV footage is being examined. A police official stated that they are investigating every aspect. The school management has not yet issued any official statement.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending