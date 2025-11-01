Student Dies After Falling From Roof at Prestigious Jaipur Private School; Management Erases Evidence, Parents Distraught

Rajasthan News: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from a prestigious private school in the capital on Saturday. A 12-year-old student of the sixth grade, Amaira, was critically injured after falling from the fifth floor of the school. She fell into bushes, hitting her head against a wall, which worsened her condition on the spot. Hearing the screams, the school staff immediately rushed to the spot and took her to Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.