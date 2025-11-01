Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Student Dies After Falling From Roof at Prestigious Jaipur Private School; Management Erases Evidence, Parents Distraught

A heart-wrenching incident occurred at a renowned private school in the capital on Saturday. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Jaipur School

School (Image: AI)

Rajasthan News: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from a prestigious private school in the capital on Saturday. A 12-year-old student of the sixth grade, Amaira, was critically injured after falling from the fifth floor of the school. She fell into bushes, hitting her head against a wall, which worsened her condition on the spot. Hearing the screams, the school staff immediately rushed to the spot and took her to Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

It is to be noted that serious allegations have been levelled against the school management after the incident. It is being reported that the Neerja Modi School management destroyed evidence from the scene. Meanwhile, after this accident, the parents' association has raised questions about the security arrangements.

The incident is said to have occurred around 1:30 PM. Amaira was a student of the sixth grade. According to information, the student suddenly fell from the fifth floor. After this, the staff pulled the child out of the bushes and sent her to the hospital by ambulance. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared the student dead.

Amaira's parents are in a terrible state in the emergency ward of the hospital. Her mother, Shibani Dev, is inconsolable, weeping incessantly. She is repeatedly screaming, "Give my child back." Her father, Vijay Kumar Dev, is completely distraught.

Following the incident, the school management is accused of cleaning the scene and removing bloodstains. Legally, it is mandatory to preserve evidence at an accident site so that the investigation is not hindered. However, the school has allegedly destroyed evidence, which could affect the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case. A team led by the local Station House Officer reached the school. The FSL team is also present at the spot. CCTV footage is being examined. A police official stated that they are investigating every aspect. The school management has not yet issued any official statement.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 04:12 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Student Dies After Falling From Roof at Prestigious Jaipur Private School; Management Erases Evidence, Parents Distraught

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Astrology and Spirituality

Rajasthan: Private Schools Protest Government Mandate for Uniform Dress Code in All Schools

Education News

Rajasthan weather to take turn as ‘new system’ activates in 48 hours, rain expected on November 1, 2, 3, and 4

Jaipur

Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat via email, searches conducted after building evacuation

Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Big relief for vehicle drivers, FASTag will not be deactivated for non-compliance with KYV

Rajasthan vehicle drivers Big relief Fastag will not be blocked for non-compliance with KYC NHAI revised order
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.