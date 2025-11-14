Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

UAE Launches Green Energy Mission in Rajasthan with a Roadmap for ₹3 Lakh Crore Investment; Significant Benefits Expected

Rajasthan has the highest radiation (solar energy) in the country. Here, the capacity to generate solar energy is 5.72 units per square meter area annually.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Bhadla Solar Park

Solar Park (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has registered for an investment of approximately ₹3 lakh crore in the state. This investment will be made through a company named Minerva Energy Private Limited.

The company will establish 60,000 MW of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan, which will include solar, wind, battery storage, and biomass projects. Approximately 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh hectares of land will be required for this project. This is being described as the largest foreign investment in the energy sector of not only Rajasthan but the entire country.

Agreement Signed with Indian and State Government

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UAE's Minister of Investment, Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and the state's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a summit. This initiative by the UAE is part of a larger strategic plan aimed at establishing a long-term partnership in India's energy sector.

A Major Opportunity for Us

Rajasthan receives the highest amount of radiation (solar energy) in the country. The potential for solar energy production in the state is 5.72 units per square meter annually. Meanwhile, states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are far behind us. This is why investors are increasingly looking towards Rajasthan.

The Economics of Profitability

Revolution in the Energy Sector: This project is many times larger than Rajasthan's current renewable energy capacity. It will make the state a global solar and wind energy hub.
Economic Development: The project will strengthen infrastructure, construction, machinery, engineering, and local supply networks.
Employment Opportunities: Numerous jobs will be created in construction, operation, and maintenance. Technical institutions will also benefit.
Global Recognition: Rajasthan will gain international recognition as a green energy destination, which will increase the possibility of attracting investment from other countries.

Two Major Challenges Ahead

1. Land Acquisition: It will be difficult to find sufficient land in a single location for such a large project. Therefore, it is likely that it will be developed in phases across multiple districts, which could take a considerable amount of time.

2. Transmission Network: A new transmission network will need to be established to supply the electricity generated in such large quantities. A significant expansion of the existing capacity will also be necessary.

