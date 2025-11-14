UAE Launches Green Energy Mission in Rajasthan with a Roadmap for ₹3 Lakh Crore Investment; Significant Benefits Expected

Revolution in the Energy Sector: This project is many times larger than Rajasthan's current renewable energy capacity. It will make the state a global solar and wind energy hub.

Economic Development: The project will strengthen infrastructure, construction, machinery, engineering, and local supply networks.

Employment Opportunities: Numerous jobs will be created in construction, operation, and maintenance. Technical institutions will also benefit.

Global Recognition: Rajasthan will gain international recognition as a green energy destination, which will increase the possibility of attracting investment from other countries.