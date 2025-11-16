Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

V. Srinivas Appointed New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

The bureaucracy in Rajasthan has got new heads. V. Srinivas will now be the new Chief Secretary.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

V. Srinivas (Image: Patrika)

Bureaucracy in Rajasthan has a new chief. V. Srinivas will now be the new Chief Secretary. The Department of Personnel has issued orders in this regard. He will also hold the additional charge of Chairman, Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Corporation Limited, Rajasthan, Udaipur and Chief Resident Commissioner, New Delhi. Orders have been issued by Joint Secretary to Government Dr. Dhiraj Kumar Singh. Transfer orders of the current Chief Secretary, Sudhansh Pant, were issued on Friday. The new Chief Secretary will join on Monday.

Will retire in September next year, extension also possible

V. Srinivas will retire in September 2026. In this context, he will now serve as Chief Secretary for only 10 months. The government also has the option of an extension. If the central government wishes, it can grant two extensions of six months each. Several Chief Secretaries have received extensions in the past.

Has been the private secretary to former External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh

V. Srinivas is a relative of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. His wife is Rao's grand-niece. Srinivas has held important positions. He served as the private secretary to the then External Affairs and Finance Minister Jaswant Singh in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Subsequently, he served as the Technical Assistant to the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund, Washington.

Second in the seniority list

Currently, Subodh Agarwal is the most senior IAS officer in the state. Subodh Agarwal is set to retire next month in December. V. Srinivas is second in the IAS seniority list. After Agarwal's retirement, he will be at the top of the IAS seniority list in January.

Srinivas was Collector of Pali and Jodhpur..

Srinivas began his IAS career in 1989 as SDO, Bhilwara. He also served as SDO, Nimbahera. From 1995 to 1998, he was the Director of the Watershed Development and Soil Conservation Department. He has served as the Collector of Pali and Jodhpur. Srinivas was the Collector of Pali from December 30, 1997, to March 23, 1999, and Collector of Jodhpur from March 20, 1999, to December 30, 1999. Thereafter, he served as Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department from October 28, 1999, to July 7, 2000.

Published on:

16 Nov 2025 12:15 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / V. Srinivas Appointed New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

