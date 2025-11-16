V. Srinivas Appointed New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Srinivas began his IAS career in 1989 as SDO, Bhilwara. He also served as SDO, Nimbahera. From 1995 to 1998, he was the Director of the Watershed Development and Soil Conservation Department. He has served as the Collector of Pali and Jodhpur. Srinivas was the Collector of Pali from December 30, 1997, to March 23, 1999, and Collector of Jodhpur from March 20, 1999, to December 30, 1999. Thereafter, he served as Deputy Secretary in the Finance Department from October 28, 1999, to July 7, 2000.