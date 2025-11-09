Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Major Test Conducted on Vande Bharat at 160 km/h

Senior DCM of Kota Rail Division, Saurabh Jain, informed that this test was conducted by a team from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, in which Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Medha Servo Drives, Faiveley India, BEML, and the operational team of the Kota Division jointly participated. The testing work was attended by RDSO Lucknow Director Radheshyam Tiwari, Kota Division's Loco Pilots Manoj Meena and Vipin Kumar Singh, along with Chief Loco Inspector RN Meena and Traffic Inspector Sushil Jethwani.