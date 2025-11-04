Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in 12 Rajasthan Districts

Weather Update (Image: Patrika)
Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan has changed suddenly. Drizzle has been occurring in many districts since last night. The Meteorological Department released its new update for November 4 at 7 AM. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in 12 districts of Rajasthan today. Under this, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in Pali, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sikar districts and surrounding areas. The wind speed is expected to be between 20-30 KMPH during this period.
Dense clouds have been covering the sky in Jaipur since Tuesday morning. Strong and cold winds were blowing in the morning. Drizzle is also continuing in many areas. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Jaipur. Under this, rain is expected in Jaipur and its surroundings.
The temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius at 7 AM today. The maximum temperature in Jaipur today is estimated to be 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is estimated to be 17 degrees Celsius.
According to Meteorological Department data, the minimum temperature dropped in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions in the last 24 hours, increasing the cold. Sikar and Nagaur experienced the most cold, where the temperature was recorded below 12 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the effect of this system will completely end in Rajasthan from November 5. The sky will clear, and the minimum temperature will drop. This will increase the cold in the morning and evening.
