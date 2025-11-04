Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in 12 Rajasthan Districts

Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan has changed suddenly. Drizzle has been occurring in many districts since last night. The Meteorological Department released its new update for November 4 at 7 AM. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in 12 districts of Rajasthan today. Under this, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in Pali, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sikar districts and surrounding areas. The wind speed is expected to be between 20-30 KMPH during this period.