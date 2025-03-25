scriptAshutosh Sharma dedicates Player of the Match award to Shikhar Dhawan after last-ball win | Latest News | Patrika News
Ashutosh Sharma dedicates Player of the Match award to Shikhar Dhawan after last-ball win

DC vs LSG Match Highlights: Ashutosh Sharma, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for DC against LSG, dedicated his Player of the Match award to his mentor Shikhar Dhawan.

BharatMar 25, 2025 / 09:05 am

Patrika Desk

DC vs LSG Match Highlights: The fourth match of IPL 2025 was played on Monday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Lucknow posted a challenging 209/8 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals, powered by Ashutosh Sharma’s explosive half-century, chased down the target in the final over, winning by a thrilling one-wicket margin. Ashutosh, named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance, dedicated his award to his mentor, Shikhar Dhawan, and also revealed the secret behind his stunning innings.
Match hero Ashutosh Sharma, speaking about his innings, said, “I have learned from last year. Last season, I missed out on finishing a few matches. I focused on this all year and visualised it. I believed that if I played till the last over, anything could happen. Viparaj also played brilliantly. I kept telling him to keep hitting. He remained very calm under pressure. I want to dedicate this award to my guru, Shikhar Paji.” Ashutosh also spoke to Shikhar Dhawan on a video call, a video of which he posted on Instagram.

Ashutosh steered Delhi’s comeback

Chasing Lucknow’s 210, Delhi were struggling at 113/6 in 12.3 overs. However, Ashutosh, along with Viparaj, launched a boundary blitz, securing a thrilling one-wicket victory with three balls to spare. Ashutosh smashed an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls (five fours, five sixes), while Viparaj Nigam contributed a quickfire 39 off 15 (five fours, two sixes).

‘Get used to it’ – Axar Patel

Delhi captain Axar Patel, reacting to the thrilling win, said, “Get used to it. This will only happen under my captaincy; things will keep fluctuating. Now that we’ve won, people won’t complain about why I gave Stubbs a chance. I don’t remember the last time I saw something like this. The way they bowled the first six overs, we felt we gave away too many runs in the beginning. We also dropped a few catches. It seemed like they could score 240 runs, but we fought back.” Regarding Ashutosh and Viparaj, Axar added, “We know their potential.”

