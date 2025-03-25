Ashutosh Sharma dedicates Player of the Match award to Shikhar Dhawan after last-ball win

Match hero Ashutosh Sharma, speaking about his innings, said, “I have learned from last year. Last season, I missed out on finishing a few matches. I focused on this all year and visualised it. I believed that if I played till the last over, anything could happen. Viparaj also played brilliantly. I kept telling him to keep hitting. He remained very calm under pressure. I want to dedicate this award to my guru, Shikhar Paji.” Ashutosh also spoke to Shikhar Dhawan on a video call, a video of which he posted on Instagram.

Ashutosh steered Delhi’s comeback Chasing Lucknow’s 210, Delhi were struggling at 113/6 in 12.3 overs. However, Ashutosh, along with Viparaj, launched a boundary blitz, securing a thrilling one-wicket victory with three balls to spare. Ashutosh smashed an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls (five fours, five sixes), while Viparaj Nigam contributed a quickfire 39 off 15 (five fours, two sixes).