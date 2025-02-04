Ashwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series

As a former world number-1 in T20s, Surya has high expectations from fans. While his captaincy in the domestic T20 series against England was excellent, his batting was far from his usual standard. The same problem exists with opening batsman Sanju Samson. R Ashwin was surprised to see both these veteran batsmen dismissed in similar circumstances against English fast bowlers. He claimed that both were dismissed similarly, making the same mistake – a serious concern for the team.

‘Now it’s not unusual’ – Ashwin R Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel that the problem lies with Suryakumar’s batting. Undoubtedly, his captaincy in this series was truly good. However, he could take a break from batting for a while. Sanju Samson and SKY are getting out on the same ball, same field placement, same shot, same mistake, and in the same manner. I can understand this happening in 1-2 matches, but now it’s not unusual. Players should play freely, but our batsmen need to find a better answer to this question.