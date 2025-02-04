scriptAshwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series | Ashwin&#39;s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Ashwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series

Following the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as head coach, Suryakumar Yadav was named captain of the India T20 team. While Surya has been achieving successive successes in his captaincy, his batting performance has been underwhelming. Commenting on this, R Ashwin has offered Surya some specific advice.

BharatFeb 04, 2025 / 10:07 am

Patrika Desk

Suryakumar Yadav
R Ashwin on Suryakumar Yadav Batting: Although the Indian cricket team achieved a resounding 4-1 victory against England in the T20 International series, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form has raised concerns. The Indian captain managed only 28 runs in 5 matches, twice being dismissed for a duck. His highest score in the series was a mere 14 runs. Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has asserted that Suryakumar Yadav needs to adapt his batting style to perform better in this shortest format of the game.
As a former world number-1 in T20s, Surya has high expectations from fans. While his captaincy in the domestic T20 series against England was excellent, his batting was far from his usual standard. The same problem exists with opening batsman Sanju Samson. R Ashwin was surprised to see both these veteran batsmen dismissed in similar circumstances against English fast bowlers. He claimed that both were dismissed similarly, making the same mistake – a serious concern for the team.

‘Now it’s not unusual’ – Ashwin

R Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel that the problem lies with Suryakumar’s batting. Undoubtedly, his captaincy in this series was truly good. However, he could take a break from batting for a while. Sanju Samson and SKY are getting out on the same ball, same field placement, same shot, same mistake, and in the same manner. I can understand this happening in 1-2 matches, but now it’s not unusual. Players should play freely, but our batsmen need to find a better answer to this question.

‘Surya should change his approach to batting’

The former spinner praised Sky’s excellent captaincy, while also revealing that the batsman needs to change his batting style. Ashwin further added that Sky needs to make significant changes and he believes he will. Ashwin said that Suryakumar Yadav is a very experienced player. One might say he was at the forefront of change, but the time has come for him to change his approach to batting.

News / Sports / Ashwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

World

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

in 5 hours

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

Special

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

in 3 hours

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Download Process for Private Students

Education News

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Download Process for Private Students

in 5 hours

Ashwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series

Sports

Ashwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series

in 5 hours

Latest Sports

Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? The Cricketer Who Stepped Ahead of Bumrah to Make India World Champion

Sports

Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? The Cricketer Who Stepped Ahead of Bumrah to Make India World Champion

20 hours ago

Champions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why!

Cricket News

Champions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why!

3 days ago

Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

Cricket News

Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

3 days ago

India Wins Losing Match Against England Exploiting ICC Concussion Rule; Controversy Erupts, Will Rule Change?

Sports

India Wins Losing Match Against England Exploiting ICC Concussion Rule; Controversy Erupts, Will Rule Change?

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.